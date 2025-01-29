JERSEYVILLE - February is Library Lovers Month and what better way to show YOUR love than to participate in the Friends of the Library’s Disney Trivia Night Fundraiser? The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jerseyville. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with Trivia starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tables are $200 (with room for up to 10 people per table) and you are welcome to bring your own food with drinks available in-house. There will be basket raffles, 50/50 and Heads or Tails. Children are welcome if they are part of a team.

If you have any questions, or would like to register, call Chris Maness at 618-946-3005. Space is limited. No registrations will be accepted at the Library or on Facebook. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Discovery Zone as part of the Library expansion. It is not required, but you are welcome to dress up in your Disney finest, just for fun!

The StoryWalk® book has been changed out for February and all are encouraged to stretch their legs, get some fresh air and take a stroll around Wock Lake to read “Ten Rules of the Birthday Wish” sponsored by Sherry and Jim Droste in honor of their granddaughter Quinn’s 7th birthday.

LEGO Club for kids K-7th grade is Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. and coincides with Take Your Child to the Library Day. All kids who come to the library on February 1 will get a fun button, a bookmark and get to take their photo in a photo cutout. During LEGO Club, the Library provides the LEGO bricks and the kids provide the imagination. Make the theme (LOVE) or make your own creation and the masterpieces will be displayed all month long in the Children’s room.

Preschool Storytime for children ages 2-6 will be hosted by children’s librarian, Miss Laurie. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to the Library on Tuesday, February 25 at 10 a.m. for a fun time of books and music geared toward this preschool aged group. During construction, there will be a take home craft available.

The Library will be closed on Sunday, February 16 and Monday, February 17 in honor of Presidents Day.

Should you be interested in participating in a Book Club, you are encouraged to join the Library’s online Facebook group “Online Book Club for Adults” and join others in a discussion about this month’s book selection, “Yellow Wife” by Sadeqa Johnson. This month’s book was chosen in honor of Black History month. You may pick up a copy of the book at the Library or read it online with the Library’s digital apps, free with your library card.

All Library events and programming are open to the public regardless of library card status. There are many community resources available to those without a card including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary by appointment, public use computers and more. Library cards are necessary for checking out materials and accessing the Library’s digital resources.

Follow the Library @jvillelibrary on its social media channels (FB, IG, TikTok, YouTube) for events and programming. Pick up a copy of the latest newsletter at the library or view it online at www.jerseyvillelibrary.org. You may contact library staff for more information at (618) 498-9514.

