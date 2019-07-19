EDWARDSVILLE - Friends of Leclaire in Edwardsville are now accepting vendor applications for the 28th Annual Leclaire Parkfest to be held Sunday, Oct. 20, from noon to 5 p.m. at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville.

A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts, and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair, and a display of vintage vehicles.

Food booths, arts & crafts, games, and informational booths are all part of Leclaire Parkfest. Food booths and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or artisans and crafters. The price for a booth space is $30.

Vendor applications and information are available on the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org or by calling vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.

