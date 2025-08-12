ALTON — Friends, family, classmates and teammates of Jack Warren gathered recently for Wifflefest, an event honoring and remembering the late Marquette Catholic High School graduate and athlete.

Jack Warren died on Dec. 20, 2021, at the age of 21 years old. Warren was known for his leadership and spirit at Marquette Catholic, where he graduated in 2019.

He served as “Captain Marquette,” leading the Blue Crew student cheer section, and participated in both baseball and golf teams. Warren later earned an AAS degree from Lewis and Clark Community College in 2021, where he also worked as a teacher’s aide in the College for Life program for students with special needs and pitched for the Trailblazers baseball team.

The Wifflefest event, held at the home of Warren’s former baseball coach, Tim Fahnestock, was organized by Warren’s classmates to celebrate his life.

“Stories were shared, memories relived, and laughter filled the day — just the way Jack would have wanted it,” a Marquette Catholic spokesperson said. “His spirit, his smile, and his love for the game and his friends brought us together once again.”

The Warren family has established a scholarship at Marquette Catholic, which has grown to more than $50,000 in funding. The scholarship is awarded to students who embody Jack’s spirit and demonstrate financial need at Marquette Catholic.

The Wifflefest event was attended by many classmates, parents, and members of Warren’s extended family, including his grandparents.

"Warren is remembered fondly and always in our hearts,” the Marquette Catholic spokesperson said.

