FRIDAY-SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15-17 SPORTS SCOREBOARD FOOTBALL 2019 IHSA PLAYOFFS --- QUARTERFINALS CLASS 1A Athens 55, Carrollton 28 Kewanee Wethersfield 20, Morrison 13 Lena-Winslow 52, Freeport Aquin 20 Moweaqua Central A&M 42, Arcola 8 CLASS 2A Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 34, Auburn 6 Sterling Newman Central Catholic 28, Knoxville 0 Minonk Fieldcrest 37, Clifton Central 19 Nashville 41, Pana 19 CLASS 3A Quincy Notre Dame 21, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 19 Byron 32, Wilmington 0 Princeton 38, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12 Williamsville 56, Vandalia 28 CLASS 4A Coal City 25, Wheaton St. Francis 7 Effingham 27, Fairbury Prairie Central 14 Murphysboro 35. Kankakee Bishop McNamara Catholic 27 Richmond-Burton 24, Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 14 CLASS 5A Chicago St. Rita Catholic 35, Country Club Hills Hillcrest 8 Mascoutah 21, Joliet Catholic Academy 14 Rochester 49, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 35 Rockford Boylan Catholic 19, Sycamore 16 CLASS 6A Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 14, Cary-Grove 13 East St. Louis 60, Oak Lawn Richards 0 Deerfield 21, Lake Forest 20 Chatham Glenwood 40, New Lenox Providence Catholic 16 CLASS 7A Chicago Mt. Carmel 24, Chicago Wendell Phillips 8 LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 38, Batavia 24 Villa Park Willowbrook 28, Lake Zurich 10 Rolling Meadows 20, Wheaton Warrenville South 3 CLASS 8A Gurnee Warren 18, Bolingbrook 6 Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 38, Minooka 21 Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 26, Homewood-Flossmoor 7 Chicago Marist Catholic 41, Wilmette Loyola Academy 27 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL IHSA STATE FINALS AT REDBIRD ARENA, ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY, BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL FRIDAY'S RESULTS SEMIFINALS CLASS 1A Newark 25-25, Athens 20-14 Glasford Illini Bluffs 25-25, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 19-22 CLASS 2A Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-23-25, St. Joseph-Ogden 20-25-22 Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 25-29, Rockford Lutheran 22-27 CLASS 3A Sterling 25-25, LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 19-18 Joliet Catholic Academy 25-25, Normal University 23-20 CLASS 4A Wheaton Warrenville South 25-25, Palatine Fremd 15-16 Lisle Benet Academy 25-25, Chicago Marist Catholic 12-23 SATURDAY'S RESULTS FINALS CLASS 1A THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE MATCH Athens 24-25-25, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 26-17-9 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Newark 25-25, Glasford Illini Bluffs 19-22 CLASS 2A THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE MATCH St. Joseph-Ogden 25-20-25, Rockford Lutheran 11-25-23 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 25-26, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 22-24 CLASS 3A THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE MATCH LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 25-25, Normal University 21-22 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Sterling 25-25, Joliet Catholic Academy 16-19 CLASS 4A THIRD AND FOURTH PLACE MATCH Chicago Marist Catholic 23-25-25, Palatine Fremd 25-22-20 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP Lisle Benet Academy 25-25, Wheaton Warrenville South 12-16 GIRLS SWIMMING IHSA SECTIONAL MEET AT EISENHOWER POOL, SPRINGFIELD FINAL TEAM STANDINGS Edwardsville --- 282 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin --- 183 O'Fallon --- 180 Chatham Glenwood --- 62 Springfield --- 42 Jacksonville --- 16 Petersburg PORTA --- 10 Jacksonville Routt Catholic --- 6 BOYS BASKETBALL FRIDAY'S RESULT Mississippi Valley Christian 60, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 51 GIRLS BASKETBALL FRIDAY'S RESULT Mississippi Valley Christian 43, Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis 16 MSCHA HOCKEY THURSDAY, NOV. 14 RESULT Edwardsville 4, Imperial, Mo. Seckman 2 FRIDAY'S RESULT Edwardsville 10, Westminster Christian 1 MVCHA HOCKEY TUESDAY, NOV. 12 RESULTS St. John Vianney Catholic 8, Alton 1 Freeburg/Waterloo 10, Edwardsville 2 O'Fallon 7, Bethalto 1 Columbia 1, Collinsville 0 THURSDAY, NOV. 14 RESULTS Triad 11, Bethalto 2 Columbia 9, Highland 3 Collinsville 11, East Alton-Wood River 1 Freeburg/Waterloo 4, Granite City 2 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE FRIDAY'S RESULT Columbus Blue Jackets 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT) SATURDAY'S RESULT Anaheim Ducks 4, St. Louis Blues 1 UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE 2019 USL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL AT LYNN STADIUM, LOUISVILLE Louisville City FC 1, Real Monarchs Salt Lake City 3 NCAA FOOTBALL SATURDAY'S RESULTS SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE Florida 23, Missouri 6 MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE SIU-Carbondale 45, Western Illinois 27 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL SATURDAY'S RESULTS MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE San Francisco 76, SIU-Carbondale 60 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE SIU-Edwardsville 57, Incarnate Word 55 SUNDAY'S RESULT ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Seton Hall 83, Saint Louis University 66 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SATURDAY'S RESULT BIG TEN CONFERENCE Illinois State 74, Illinois 58 SUNDAY'S RESULTS ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE Vanderbilt 62, Saint Louis University 50 OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE Nebraska 63, SIU-Edwardsville 49 NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK 11 THURSDAY, NOV. 14 RESULT Cleveland Browns 21, Pittsburgh Steelers 7 SUNDAY'S RESULTS Dallas Cowboys 35, Detroit Lions 27 Indianapolis Colts 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 13 Buffalo Bills 37, Miami Dolphins 20 Minnesota Vikings 27, Denver Broncos 23 New Orleans Saints 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 New York Jets 34, Washington Redskins 17 Atlanta Falcons 29, Carolina Panthers 3 Baltimore Ravens 41, Houston Texans 7 Oakland Raiders 17, Cincinnati Bengals 10 San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 26 New England Patriots 17, Philadelphia Eagles 10 Los Angeles Rams 17, Chicago Bears 7 CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2019 CFL PLAYOFFS CONFERENCE FINALS EASTERN CONFERENCE Hamilton Tiger-Cats 36, Edmonton Eskimos 16 WESTERN CONFERENCE Winnipeg Blue Bombers 20, Saskatchewan Roughriders 13