FRIDAY ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 5, ROXANA 4: Jersey scored five times in the third to take the lead from Roxana, then had to hold off the Shells as the Panthers took a 5-4 win over RHS in Roxana Friday; JCHS went to 17-6 on the year, while the Shells fell to 15-14,

Libby Muenstermann went 2-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers while Peyton Tisdale was 1-for-4 with a double and RBI; Ashton Tewell was 1-for-3 with a run scored, Bethany Muenstermann 1-for-4, Caitlyn Connell 1-for-2 with a run scored and Maddie Droege a run scored. The Shells were led by a 2-for-3 day for Phoebe Booher with a double, while Abby Palen was 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, Olivia Stangler 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Abi Stahlhut 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Bethany Muenstermann got the win, striking out three in four innings of work; Taylor Nolan took the loss, striking out one. The Panthers next meet up with Mascoutah on the road at 4:15 p.m. Monday and Highland on the road at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, while the Shells are at Vandalia at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Staunton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, BRUSSELS 0: Taylor Whitehead struck out nine as Marquette Catholic blanked Brussels 4-0 on the road Friday; the Explorers went to 15-3 on the year.

Tess Eberlin went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored on the day, while Emma Taylor was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Kyra Green 2-for-3 and Emma Nicholson 1-for-3 and Jada Johnson 1-for-2 with a run scored. Next for the Explorers is an 11 a.m. game today at Quincy Notre Dame, followed by a 1 p.m. game against Pittsfield and a 2:30 p.m. game against Camp Point Central as part of a QND cluster before heading to Carrollton for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game.

GILLESPIE 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: A four-run fifth was the difference as Gillespie defeated Piasa Southwestern 8-2 in Gillespie Friday; the Piasa Birds fell to 10-10 on the year.

Mayci Wilderman went 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored for the Birds, while Mallory Novack was 1-for-3 with a double and homer, Haley Edwards 1-for-3 with a double while Molly Novack was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Bailee Nixon took the loss, fanning six.

Southwestern hosts Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday and East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Marquette Catholic scored five times in the second and then had to hold off East Alton-Wood River 6-5 in a Prairie State Conference game at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field Friday; the Explorers improved to 17-7 on the year while the Oilers fell to 5-19.

Brady McAfee went 1-for-3 with a double and RBI for the Explorers, with Konnor Morrisey 1-for-3 with a double, Sam Stemm 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to highlight the MCHS attack; Tyler Hamby was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Oilers, Gage Booten 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored and Hunter Hall 2-for-4 with a RBI.

EAWR goes to Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Piasa Southwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Marquette hosts Vianney for a 3 p.m. Saturday doubleheader and goes to Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

JERSEY 10, GRANITE CITY 7: Jersey kept coming up with the answers for every Granite City comeback Friday as the Panthers held off the Warriors 10-7 at Babe Champion Field; the Panthers went to 10-12 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 7-16.

Mitch Stockstill was 1-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for Jersey, while Daniel Williams went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored; Blake Wittman 1-for-2 with two runs scored, Ryan Johnes 1-for-4 with a run scored and Jacob Brady 1-for-3 with a RBI; B.J. Niesporek went 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and run scored, Tyler McCauley 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Bennett Smallie 1-for-2 with a RBI, Austin Bonvicino 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Clayton Miller 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored.

Nate Rohmann got the win for the Panthers, striking out four; Andrew Hailey took the loss for the Warriors, fanning two. Next up for Jersey is a 10 a.m. home Saturday doubleheader with Pittsfield and a 4:30 p.m. Monday game with Mascoutah at home. The Warriors next take on Belleville East on the road at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Collinsville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

FREEBURG 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Freeburg pitching limited Civic Memorial to five hits and a run as the Midgets defeated the Eagles 5-1 at Bethalto Sports Complex Friday; the Eagles fell to 21-7, while the Midgers moved to 19-5.

Konnar Loewen, Dalton Myers, Collin Overmayer, Spencer Powell and Hayden Sontag each had a hit for CM, with Overmayer getting a double. Christian Stawar took the loss, dismissing none by strikeout. The Eagles next meet Waterloo at home at 4:15 p.m. Monday before visiting Triad at 4:15 p.m Wednesday.

GILLESPIE 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: A fifth-inning Gillespie run proved to be the difference as the Miners defeated Piasa Southwestern 2-1 Friday at Gillespie; the Birds fell to 15-10 overall.

Eddie Bodin, Dakotah Corby, Troy Evans and Ben Lowis all had hits for Southwestern; Lowis took the loss, striking out six. Southwestern next takes on Hardin-Calhoun at 10 a.m. Saturday on the road before hosting Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 2, HIGHLAND 0: Brianna Hatfield scored twice as Alton blanked Highland 2-0 to go to 10-4-2 on the year; the Bulldogs fell to 12-4-3.

Hatfield scored once in each half for Alton, who takes on Granite City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at home.

SATURDAY ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

VIANNEY 17-10, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0-5 (FIRST GAME 5 INNINGS): A nine-run fifth brought the opener to an early end while a seven-run top of the fifth broke the game open as Vianney swept a Saturday doubleheader from Marquette Catholic 17-0 in five innings and 10-5 at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field to drop the Explorers to 17-9 on the season.

Liam Maher had the only Explorer hit in the opener as Montana Gossage took the loss; Brady McAfee went 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored in the nightcap, while Maher was 1-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Konnor Morrissey 1-for-4, Garret Weiner 2-for-3 with a RBI, Nick Messenger 1-for-3 with a run scored and Adam Harrison 1-for-3 with a run scored. Nick Hemann took the loss in the nightcap.

Marquette heads to Carrollton for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game, followed by 4:30 p.m. games Tuesday at Staunton and Wednesday at Mount Olive.

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 2, CARROLLTON 1: Springfield Lutheran scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to defeat Carrollton 2-1 Saturday in Springfield, dropping the Hawks to 20-4 on the year.

Kolten Bottom went 2-for-3 for Carrollton with a run scored, while Nathan Walker, Hayden Stringer, Jarrett Smith and Tyler Barnett all went 1-for-3 on the day, with Smith getting a RBI. Walker took the loss, striking out one while Gabe Jones struck out six.

The Hawks host Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Staunton at 10 a.m. May 13.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, HARDIN-CALHOUN 1: Piasa Southwestern got out to a 5-1 lead in the first inning and went on to defeat Hardin-Calhoun 8-1 in Hardin Saturday; the Birds went to 16-10 on the year, while the Warriors dropped to 16-12.

Luke Golike went 4-for-5 with two runs scored for Southwestern, with Troy Evans 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Collin Baumgartner 2-for-5 with two runs scored, Eddie Bolin 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Ben Lowis 2-for-3 with a double and RBI, Alex Watts 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored and Brock Seymour 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Connor Gilman led Calhoun with a 3-for-3 day with a double and RBI, Ty Bick as 1-for-3 with a run scored and Brandon Baalman 1-for-3. Golike struck out seven in getting the win while Drew Baalman fanned four in taking the loss.

Southwestern hosts Greenville at 4:30 p.m. Monday and East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Calhoun is at Brussels at 4:30 p.m. Monday and hosts Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

EXPLORERS WIN THREE AT QND SLAM: Marquette Catholic won three games in the QND Slam event at Quincy Notre Dame Saturday, the wins highlighted by a five-inning perfect game from Taylor Whithead in an 11-0, five-inning win over Pittsfield during the day; the Explorers also defeated the host Raiders 9-3 and got past Camp Point Central 1-0 in eight innings to go to 18-3 on the season.

Against the Raiders, an eight-run seventh sent the Explorers to the win after QND had taken a 3-1 lead. Tess Eberlin was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a RBI and two runs scored while Megan Schorman was 2-for-4 with a double and triple, three RBIs and two runs scored and Grace Frost 2-for-3 with a run scored to highlight the Explorer attack; Schorman dismissed 15 by strikeout to get the win.

Whitehead fanned 11 Saukees in her perfecto while helping herself with a 3-for-4 game at the plate with two doubles and three RBIs; Emma Taylor was also 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Kyra Green 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Schorman 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a run scored to pace the Explorers.

Marquette's only run against Camp Point came in the top of the eighth, scored by Schorman; Taylor went 2-for-3 with a double for MCHS while Schorman was 1-for-4 with the game-winning run scored, Jada Johnson 2-for-4 with the winning RBI and Frost was 1-for-4. Schorman struck out 12 in getting the win.

Marquette is at Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. at 4:30 p.m. Monday and at Nashville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CARROLLTON 10, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 9 (6 INNINGS): Carrollton came off the deck to score six times in the top of the sixth for a 10-9, six-inning come-from-behind win over the Raiders in Quincy Friday evening, taking their record to 16-10 on the season.

Emmie Struble paced the Hawk attack by going 4-for-4 with a double and triple with four RBIs and a run scored, while Cameryn Varble went 1-for-2 with a grand-slam homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Hannah Krumweide 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Claire Williams 1-for-4 with a run scored while Lucy Powell and Claire Sturgeon each had hits. Struble got the win, fanning three.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Katie Kircher's 41st-minute goal proved to be the match-winner as Alton defeated Granite City 2-1 in a Saturday afternoon Southwestern Conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton; the Redbirds improved to 11-4-2 overall, 3-2 in the SWC, while the Warriors fell to 12-5 overall, 2-4 in the league.

Brianna Hatfield gave Alton the lead in the 27th minute before Kircher's early second-half goal extended the lead; GCHS' Lexi Grote scored off a penalty kick in the 68th minute, but couldn't get closer.

Alton hosts Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 4:30 p.m. Monday and Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, while the Warriors host Chatham Glenwood Thursday.

IHSA CLASS 1A BREESE CENTRAL REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: A 24th-minute goal from Alyceya Harris proved to be the match-winner as Metro East Lutheran won its first match of the season 1-0 over East Alton-Wood River in a Saturday afternoon play-in match of the IHSA Class 1A Breese Central Regional at Wood River Soccer Park.

The win put the Knights at 1-12 on the season and sent them to a semifinal match against top-seeded Trenton Wesclin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; the Oilers were eliminated at 3-14-1.

Tyanna Lewis assisted on Harris' match-winner; Skye Mayberry recorded the clean sheet for MEL, while Emily Sidwell was in goal for the Oilers.

