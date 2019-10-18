THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-17-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 19-25-22: In their first meeting since last year's IHSA Class 1A regional final, Metro-East scored the final three points in the third and final set to take a close win over McGivney before a fired-up audience at Hooks Gym.

Phoebe Russell led the Knights with six kills, while Peyton Ashauer and Anne Kienle had five kills each, Caitlyn Reynolds, Jennifer Leitner and Marissa Lowe had four kills each, Morgan Ashauer had 16 assists, and Sophia Bold added 12 assists.

Metro-East is now 7-19, while the Griffins drop to 16-13.

WATERLOO 25-25, TRIAD 10-20: Lauren McCurley had five kills and two blocks, Rylee Sedlak served up five points and had two assists, and Lauren Johnson had two kills in Triad's Mississippi Valley Conference loss at Waterloo.

Cailin Elliott had three points, a kill and an assist for the Knights, while Alyssa Zimmerman had five assists, and Lexie Hays served up two points.

The Bulldogs are now 18-6-1, while Triad falls to 14-15.

ROXANA 25-25, GILLESPIE 23-14: Roxana rolled by Gillespie in two games Thursday night.

These are the provided Roxana stats:

Winfree 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 2 digs,8 points and 2 aces

Zangori 4 kills, 3 digs, 2 points

Keller 10 digs, 3 points

Lucas 5 kills, 4 assists, 10 digs, 4 points, 1 Ace

McGuire 5 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 4 points

Mouser 4 kills, 1 assist, 7 digs, 5 points

Trask 9 assists, 3 digs, 2 points

Stahlhut 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

Ross 2 digs

Dixon 3 digs

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 2, WATERLOO 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME, WATERLOO WINS PENALTY SHOOTOUT): Michael Tentis' second half goal cancelled out Waterloo's first half strike, and Roger Weber equalized after a Bulldog goal in the second half of extra time, but Waterloo prevailed in a penalty shootout to gain the win at Triad.

Derek Young scored in the 34th minute to give the visitors the lead, but the Tentis strike, coming in the 72nd minute, forced extra time. Mason Springer gave Waterloo the lead back in the 93rd minute, but Weber came right back in the 94th minute to draw the Knights level and force the shootout, where the Bulldogs prevailed.

David DuPont had four saves for Triad, while Waterloo got nine saves from Sam Ward in goal.

The Bulldogs are now 18-3-3, while the Knights dropped to 17-2-3.

COLLINSVILLE 3, ST. MARY'S 0: Tagg Baker, Anthony Coppotelli and Aiden Hensler all had goals for Collinsville as the Kahoks took their regular season finale over St. Mary's of south St. Louis City at Kahok Stadium.

Logan Rader kept the clean sheet for Collinsville, making eight saves.

The Kahoks are now 12-8-0, while the Dragons drop to 11-5-1.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

KNIGHTS FINISH THIRD, PANTHERS FIFTH, EAGLES SIXTH IN MVC CONFERENCE MEET: Triad finished third, while Jersey was fifth and Civic Memorial sixth in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on Thursday.

Mascoutah won the team title with 51 points, with Waterloo coming in second with 64 points, the Knights third at 66 points, Highland was fourth with 85 points, the Panthers came in fifth with 119 points, and the Eagles were sixth at 140 points.

Eli Ward of Waterloo was the individual champion, with a time of 15:36.8, with teammate Jackson McAlister second at 15:54.7, two Highland runners --- Easton Rosen and Nick Hanratty --- third and fourth, with times of 15:56.4 and 16:02.7 respectively, fifth place went to Avery Cozzi of the Indians, coming in at 16:13 flat, his teammate Kristian Knecht was sixth at 16:15 flat, Triad's Drake Bleier was seventh at 16:18.4, CM's Mark Eldridge was eight with a time of 16:20 flt, in ninth place was Jersey's Cole Martinez, who had a time of 16:24.4, and Waterloo's Joe Schwartz came in 10th with a time of 16:32.7.

The other Triad runners placing in the top 20 were Ben Walter at 16:36.8, Caleb Bagwell at 16:38 flat, Jarod Willis with a time of 16:48.1, Luke Perry came in at 17:06.1, and Ethan Dudley's time was 17:24.8.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

KOWALSKI FINISHES FOURTH, MEISER FIFTH, LEWIS EIGHTH AS HIGHLAND WINS MVC GIRLS MEET: Triad's Alyssa Kowalski came in fourth, while Civic Memorial's Hannah Meiser came in fifth and Zoey Lewis finished eighth at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet, held on Thursday afternoon.

Highland won the team title with 35 points, with the runner-up being Mascoutah, with 64 points. Third place went to Triad with 67 points, CM came in fourth at 83 points, and Waterloo was fifth with 96 points. Jersey did not record a team score.

Waterloo's Rachel Patterson was the winner, with a time of 18:58 flat, with the Indians' Chloe Latour second at 19:18.3, and Julia Loeh of Highland coming in third with a time of 19:25.5. Kowalski was fourth, coming in at 19:50 flat, with Meiser fifth with a time of 19:53.4, sixth and seventh places went to Highland's Faith Brindley and Grace Meyer, with times of 19:54.3 and 19:58.4, Lewis was eighth at 20:11.4, and two Highland runners --- Liv Heinzmann and Maddie Dortch --- rounded out the top ten, with times of 20:13.1 and 20:24.7 respectively.

In the top 20, Triad's Sydney Hartoin had a time of 20:36.5, Chloe Gough came in at 20:43.5, and Sophia Hernandez was timed in 20:55.4. The Eagles' Aubree Wallace rounded out the top 20 with a time of 21:07 flat.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

Waterloo 2, Triad 2 (after extra time, Waterloo wins penalty shootout)

Collinsville 3, St. Mary's 0

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE MEET AT GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Edwardsville --- 37

O'Fallon --- 46

Belleville East --- 73

Belleville West --- 119

Collinsville --- 123

Alton --- 139

East St. Louis --- 210

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

FINAL TAM STANDINGS

Mascoutah --- 51

Waterloo --- 64

Triad --- 66

Highland --- 85

Civic Memorial --- 119

Jersey --- 140

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE MEET AT GORDON MOORE PARK, ALTON

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

O'Fallon --- 24

Edwardsville --- 40

Belleville East --- 75

Belleville West --- 127

Collinsville --- 134

East St. Louis ---- 141

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE MEET

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Highland --- 35

Mascoutah --- 64

Triad --- 67

Civic Memorial --- 83

Waterloo --- 96

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville East 25-25, Granite City 15-13

Roxana 25-25, Gillespie 23-14

Dupo 25-16-25, Valmeyer 21-25-17

Waterloo 25-25, Triad 10-20

Collinsville 25-25, Alton 11-19

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Nokomis 21-7

Metro-East Lutheran 25-17-25, Father McGivney Catholic 19-25-22

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver Canucks 4, St. Louis Blues 3 (shootout, VAN wins 1-0, six rounds)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2019 POSTSEASON

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES PRESENTED BY GEICO

GAME FOUR --- BEST-OF-SEVEN

Houston Astros 8, New York Yankees 3 (HOU leads 3-1)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE --- WEEK SIX

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Denver Broncos 6

