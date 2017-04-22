BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, NOKOMIS 6: Marquette Catholic got to an 8-0 lead on Nokomis but had to hold off the Redskins to take an 8-6 Prairie State Conference win on the road Friday; Marquette improved to 14-6 on the year.

Brady McAfee led the Explorers with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with a double and homer, two RBIs and three runs scored; Konnor Morrisey went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored, Liam Maher 1-for-3 with a double, Garrett Weiner 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored and Ethan Kopsie 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored, Nick Messinger 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jake Reiter 2-for-4 with a RBI to highlight Marquette's offense.

Maher struck out five to record the win; MCHS is at East Alton-Wood River's Norris Dorsey Field for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against the Oilers, then hosts Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game.

HIGHLAND 6, ALTON 1: Highland pitching held Alton to a single run as the Bulldogs defeated the Redbirds 6-1 at Glik Park Friday afternoon, sending the Redbirds to 13-8 overall on the year; Highland improved to 11-5-1.

Caden Akal went 1-for-3 with a RBI for Alton while Tyler Moxey was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Mike Hampton, Steven Nguyen, Brandon Droste and Adam Stilts all had hits for the Redbirds; Stilts took the loss for AHS, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out none. Three other pitchers took to the mound for the Redbirds, with Breyon Reed recording two strikeouts.

Alton was scheduled to take on Belleville Althoff at noon today at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville, then host Belleville East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and O'Fallon at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

JERSEY 13, GILLESPIE 3 (6 INNINGS): A six-run fourth helped send Jersey to a 13-3, six-inning win over Gillespie at Ken Schell Field Friday; the Panthers improved to 9-10 on the year.

Kyle Kanturek was 4-for-5 for the Panthers with a double and four RBIs, Collin Carey went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Logan Simpson 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Blake Wittman 1-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs scored for JCHS' offense. Dalton Hake went the distance to get the win, striking out three.

The Panthers head to Highland for a 4:15 p.m. Monday road game, then to Madison for a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday game against the Trojans.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 11, LUTHERAN NORTH 2: Jake Jump held Lutheran North to two runs on three hits in 6.2 innings of work as Metro East Lutheran took an 11-2 win over the Crusaders at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Friday; the Knights went to 5-10 on the year.

Jump went 2-for-3 on the day with a double and two RBIs; Eli Jacobs was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Mikey Coulson 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI, Noah Coddington 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Dalton Brooks 1-for-1 with three runs scored for MEL on the day. Jump struck out 10 Crusader batters on the day for the win.

MEL hosts Mulberry Grove at 4:30 p.m., then travels to Nokomis for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday game.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2, NORTH MAC 1: Piasa Southwestern scored twice in the third while North Mac scored in the bottom of the seventh as the Piasa Birds took a 2-1 win on the road Friday to go to 12-7 on the year.

Luke Golike was 3-for-3 with a RBI and run scored , while Collin Baumgartner, coming off a perfect game the day before, was 1-for-2 with a double and RBI and Jack Little scored the other Piasa run. Ryne Hanslow went the distance and struck out three in getting the win.

Southwestern has a 11 a.m. doubleheader with New Berlin in the road scheduled for today; they host Pana at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then travel to Vandalia for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday game.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE FALLS TWICE: Edwardsville traveled to Washington, Ill., (near Peoria) Friday for a pair of games in the Washington Tournament Friday, dropping a 6-4 decision to Maple Park Kaneland and an 11-8 game to Williamsville to fall to 15-3 on the year.

Against Kaneland, Emma Lewis went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Maria Smith 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Brooke Weber 1-for-2 with two run scored. Jordan Garella took the loss.

Against Williamsville, Sarah Hangsleben went 3-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, with Lauren Taplin 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Weber 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs; Jordyn Henricks took the loss. The Tigers take on Barrington at 9 a.m today to finish group play.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 8, NORTH MAC 6: Piasa Southwestern scored twice in the sixth to break a tie and defeat North Mac 8-6 in Virdin Frida, going to 4-8 on the year.

Haley Edwards was 2-for-4 with a double and homer, RBI and run scored; Molly Novack was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Mayci Wilderman 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored, Bailee Sorgia 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and Emily Wolff 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Bailee Nixon got the win, striking out seven.

Piasa is scheduled to meet Bunker Hill at home at 11 a.m. today, then head to Pana for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game against the Panthers.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 4, NEW LENOX PROVIDENCE 0: Marquette Catholic got goals from four different players as the Explorers opened play in the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Tournament Friday with a 4-0 win to go to 8-5 on the year.

Kaya Theis, Annabelle Copeland, Natalie Brown and Ketoura Ngwa all had goals for the Explorers on the day.

Marquete takes on Peoria Notre Dame at 9:30 a.m. and Wheaton-Warrenville as the tournament continues tomorrrow.

JERSEY 3, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Jersey got goals from three different players as the Panthers defeated Metro East Lutheran 3-0 in Edwardsville Friday; Jersey went to 3-9 on the year, while MEL fell to 0-8.

Erica Bechtold, Maci Bohannon and Alexis Lehnen had goals for the Panthers on the day, while Nicole Maag recorded the clean sheet for JCHS, who next meet up with Waterloo on the road at 5:30 p.m. Monday and clash with Carlinville at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Carlinville.

LITCHFIELD 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Piasa Southwestern got a goal from Ryleigh Baker as the Birds dropped a 9-1 decision to Litchfield Friday.