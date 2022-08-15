GIRLS GOLF

JOHNSON WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE, TIGERS TIE FOR 10TH IN SEASON-OPENING SHOWCASE EVENT: Nicole Johnson got off to a spectacular start to her senior season by shooting a two-under-par 70 to win the individual title of the Prep Tour High School Showcase tournament, with Edwardsville finishing in a tie for 10th in the team standings at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth, the site of the Class 2A state tournament Oct. 7-8.

Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson and Northbrook Glenbrook North tied for the team championship with identical scores of 293, while Hinsdale Central finished third with a 301, Barrington came in fourth with a 311, Normal University was fifth at 314, O'Fallon came in sixth with a score of 328, in seventh place was Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin with a 331, eighth place went to Naperville Neuqua Valley with a 336, Winnetka New Trier was ninth at 338 and the Tigers tied for 10th with Orland Park Carl Sandburg with scores of 339.

Quincy was 12th with a score of 347, Peoria Notre Dame Catholic was 13th at 354, Joliet Central came in 14th with a 372 and Arlington Heights St. Viator Catholic finished 15th with a score of 386.

To go along with Johnson's winning score, Rachel Johnson shot an 82, Ruhee Gupchup fired a 93, Ali Germinn came up with a 94, Alayna Garman carded a 96 and Emma Holt shot a 97.

BOYS GOLF

LEWIS, CROW END IN FOUR-WAY TIE FOR SIXTH, TIGERS FINISH FIFTH IN LINCOLN-WAY WEST INVITE: Carter Crow and Mason Lewis both shot five-over-par 77s to end in a four-way tie for sixth as Edwardsville's boys golf team placed fifth in the New Lenox Lincoln-Way Invitational tournament Friday at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Club in Bloomington.

Geneva won the team tournament with a score of 307, with Frankfort Lincoln-Way East coming in second at 314, Hoffman Estates Conant was third with a 317, fourth place went to New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central with a score of 323, the Tigers came in fifth with a 326, Lockport Township was sixth at 327, Plainfield North was seventh at 330, in eight place was Maple Park Kaneland with a 332, the host Warriors were ninth at 345 and New Lenox Providence Catholic rounded out the top ten with a 348.

In 11th place was Grayslake Central at 352, Oswego East and Oswego High tied for 12 with scored of 358, DeKalb came in 14th with a 359, Joliet Central was 15th at 364 and Homewood-Flossmoor was 16th, having a score of 395

The individual champion was Geneva's Austin Frick, who shot a one-over-par 73 to win, while both Crow and Lewis tied for sixth with Nathan Kwiatkowski of Lockport and Laksh Patel of Geneva with their 77 scores. Kolton Wright shot an 84 for the Tigers, while Bennett Babington had an 88 and T.J. Thiems came up with a 91.

EFFINGHAM ST. ANTHONY CATHOLIC TOURNAMENT AT INDIAN CREEK GOLF CLUB, EFFINGHAM

GOODWIN LEADS GRIFFINS WITH 78 AS MCGIVNEY TIES FOR SIXTH WITH MARSHALL AT ST. ANTHONY TOURNAMENT: Bradley Goodwin led Father McGivney Catholic with an eight-over-par 78 as the Griffins tied for sixth with Marshall at their season-opening Effingham St. Anthony Catholic tournament Friday afternoon at Indian Creek Golf Club in Effingham.

The Bulldogs' varsity and junior varsity finished one-two in team standings, with the St. Anthony varsity winning with a score of 291 and the Bulldogs' JV second with a 310, third place went to Olney Richland County with a 330, Breese Central was fourth with a 333, Pleasant Plains came in fifth with a score of 342, the Griffins and Marshall tied for sixth with a 348, Decatur St. Teresa Catholic was eighth with a 356, ninth place went to Effingham at 359 and Teutopolis rounded out the top ten with a score of 363.

Robinson finished 11th with a 368, Sullivan came in 12th with a 374, Hillsboro was 13th with a score of 375, Vandalia was 14th at 397, 15th place went to Altamont at 404 and Greenville was 16th with a score of 419.

Cody Dodson of Decatur St. Teresa Catholic was the individual winner with a one-under-par 69, while Goodwin led the Griffins with his 78, Brandon Reed came up with an 85, Riley Knobloch shot an 88, Drew Willard carded a 97 and both Dominic Zamarione and Braden Riechmann each had a 101.

