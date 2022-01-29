FRIDAY, JANUARY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 50, HIGHLAND 36: Jersey got off to a good start and didn't look back in its MVC win at Highland.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire, with quarter scores of 17-6, 30-15 and 36-23, outscoring the Bulldogs in the fourth 14-11.

Edward Roberts led Jersey with 10 points, while Tanner Brunaugh hit for nine points, Sam Lamer had seven points, Jaxon Brunaugh and Drake Goetten both scored six points, Trent Decker and Ayden Kanallaken both had five points each and Logan Meisner hit for two points.

Cade Altadonna led Highland with nine points, while Jake Ottensmeier and Grant Fleming both scored eight points, Branden Gelly had three points and Trey Kosher and Joe Jansen both score two points apiece.

The Panthers are now 11-10, while the Bulldogs go to 9-15.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 61, BUNKER HILL 48: In a Gateway Metro Conference game, McGivney extended its winning streak to four with a win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Jackson Rodgers led the Griffins with 18 points, while Darren Luchetti added 14 points and Jacob Huber scored 12 points. Grant Burch led the Minutemen with 29 points.

McGivney is now 13-12, while Bunker Hill goes to 7-15.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 62, VALMEYER 41: Visiting Marissa took an early lead and went on to the win on the road at Valmeyer's gym.

The Meteors held leads of 17-6. 31-15 and 46-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Pirates in the fourth 16-10 to take the win.

Vince Oggero led Valmeyer with 11 points, while Aiden Crossin and Elijah Miller both had nine points each, Ethan Rowe-Brown scored six points, Landon Roy had three points, Evan Rowe-Brown had two points and Mason Eschmann came up with a single point.

Marissa is now 11-9 on the season, while the Pirates fall to 2-19.

HILLSBORO 50, CARLINVILLE 49: Will Christian's lay-in with 12.5 seconds left in regulation was the difference as Hillsboro won the SCC game at Carlinville's Big House.

The Hilltoppers led after one quarter 18-12, then at halftime 30-22, with the Cavaliers rallying to tie the game 40-40 after three quarters, but Hillsboro outscored Carlinville 10-9 in the final quarter to take the win.

Ethan Siglock led the Cavies with 16 points, with Aaron Wills adding 14 points, Ryenn Hart had 10 points, Ayden Tiburzi scored seven points and Carson Wiser had two points.

Hillsboro is now 14-9, while Carlinville goes to 9-12.

COLLINSVILLE 70, BELLEVILLE WEST 40: Three players scored in double figures for Collinsville in their SWC win over West at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led from start to finish, holding edges of 19-13, 33-24 and 52-29 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Maroons in the fourth 18-11.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 19 points, while Deante Franklin had 13 points, Jake Wilkinson came up with 12 points, Nick Horras and Tray Swygeart each scored eight points, Dayton Horras had six points and both Adam Rimar and Jamorie Wysinger had two points each.

The Kahoks are now 18-5, while the Maroons fall to 6-15.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 46. BEREAN BAPTIST (ROCKFORD) 36: In the first of two games in the MVCS Invitational tournament on Friday, the Warriors spotted Berean Baptist of Rockford an early lead before coming back to take its second win of the tournament.

The Kingsmen took a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then led at the half 17-16. MVCS took the lead after three quarters 32-27 and outscored Berean in the fourth 14-8.

Tommy Kunz once again led the Warriors, this time with 27 points, while Joey Kunz, Drew Gaworski and Cameron Golike all had five points each and Peyton Wright hit for four points.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 74, SIUE CHARTER 42: In MVCS' second game, the Warriors jumped to a big lead and went on to defeat SIUE Charter to extend its record in the tournament to 3-0.

The Warriors led all the way, holding edges of 18-11, 34-18 and 61-33 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Cougars 13-9 in the final quarter.

Tommy Kunz hit for 29 points to lead MVCS, with Joey Kunz had a career-high 28 points, Gaworski had nine points, Golike had four points, Jonah Feuerhak scored three points and Wright had two points.

The Warriors are now 16-6 and go for the tournament sweep Saturday morning against North County Christian of suburban St. Louis in an 11 a.m. tip.

In other games on the Friday program, Pana took a South Central Conference win at home over Staunton 46-27, Freeburg got past visiting East Alton-Wood River 68-65, Breese Central won over Roxana 79-29 and Triad won at Civic Memorial 56-41.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

DAY SIX RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 53, BEARDSTOWN 24: In the first game of day six of the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invitational, McGivney went off to an early lead and had little trouble with Beardstown to advance to the consolation final.

Charlize Luehmann, who recently became the third Griffins' player to top 1,000 career points, joining Anna McKee and Madison Webb, led with 17 points, while Mary Harkins hit for 14 points, Riley Zumwalt scored eight points, Alexis Bond hit for five points, Sami Oller scored four points, Emma Martinez and Claire Stanhaus each had two points and Libby Telthorst had a single point.

The win over the Tigers puts McGivney to 18-7.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 52, JERSEY 36: In the night's second game, Gateway Legacy got out to a good start and kept building its lead in going on to a win over Jersey.

The Lions led all the way, with quarter scores of 14-8, 26-18 and 39-25, outscoring the Panthers in the fourth 13-11.

Tessa Crawford led Jersey with nine points, while Elise Noble hit for seven points, both Kari Krueger and Avery Reeder had six points apiece and Maggie Gorman and Bria Tuttle scored four points each.



Gateway is now 10-10, while the Panthers fall to 8-16.

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 41: In the final game of the night, Calhoun held the lead all the way through to defeat Routt and move on.

The Warriors led after each quarter 16-9, 26-17 and 40-30 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Rockets in the fourth quarter 14-11.

Kate Zipprich led four Calhoun players in double figures with 17 points, while Audrey Gidman had 11 points, both Jaelyn Hill and Ella Sievers hit for 10 points apiece, Maddie Buchanan scored four points and Lila Simon had two points.

The Warriors are now 6-5 on the year.

BOYS BOWLING

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

BELLEVILLE EAST GOES ON TO FINAL DAY, COLLINSVILLE, HIGHLAND MISS CUT, CAMPBELL, HEDIGER ADVANCE AS INDIVIDUALS: Collinsville's Brandon Campbell and Highland's Hunter Hediger moved on to the final day of the IHSA state boys bowling tournament at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon, but their teams missed the cut on the first day of the state finals.

Machesney Park Harlem leads in the team standings with a 6,517 score, with Minooka second at 6,319, Lockport Township is third with a 6,281, Joliet West is fourth with a 6,280 and Orland Park Carl Sandburg is fifth with a score of 6,177. Belleville East qualified seventh with a 6,128 score and Waterloo was ninth and went through with a 6,077 score. Mascoutah barely missed the cut, finishing 13th at 5,912, the Kahoks were 20th with a score of 5,715 and the Bulldogs were 22nd with a 5,652 score.

Campbell qualified for the final day as one of 30 individual not on qualifying teams with a six-game set of 1,289 to lead Collinsville, while Cole Buckman tossed a 1,151 series, Ben Sloan rolled a 1,130 set, Evan Flowers had a four-game series of 803, Mason Foley had a four-game series of 649, Connor Hartman had a three-game set of 534 and Jacob Taylor had a single game of 159.

Hediger went through as an individual by leading Highland with a 1,286 series, while Logan Oestringer rolled a 1,176, Jacob Giloman had a 1,139 six-game series, Cole Korte rolled a 1,072 set, Blake Ernst had a five-game series of 834 and Josh Athmer had a single game of 145.

The final day of the tournament is set to begin at 9 a.m. at St. Clair Bowl. Spectators will be limited to two per qualifying bowlers, and the general public will not be allowed in.

WRESTLING

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

ROXANA 39, ALTON 31: Roxana got three pins in the middle and upper weights in going on to a win over Alton in a dual wrestling meet, the Shells first in two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols and concerns, at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Justin Theis scored Roxana's first fall with a win over James Coleman at 113 pounds, while Gehrig took a pinfall over Manny Morissette at 138 pounds, Corbin White won at 160 pounds, Hunter Bailey won by fall over Jamal Miller at 190 pounds and Justin Laws took a win over Jaxon Sheets at 285 pounds to help the Shells.

Caleb Christner won by fall over James Colman at 106 pounds to give Alton a win, while Will Harris won over Lleyton Cobine at 126, Deonte Forrest took the win at 132 pounds by fall over Wyatt Doyle, Antoine Phillips won the 145 pound bout by fall over Rob Watt and Joseph Bowman won the 152 pound match over Bryan Rodriguez for the Redbirds.

Roxana ups its dual meet record for the year to 13-7.

MVCHA HOCKEY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

GRANITE CITY 10, ALTON 1: Lawson Kimble scored four goals, while Ethan Kuehnel and Bobby Scott both scored twice to give the Warriors a big win over Alton, further solidifying its hold on the MVCHA's best record.

Luke Stepanek and Carter Wakeford had the other goals for the Warriors, while Colten Thompson had the Redbirds' lone goal.

Granite outshot Alton 45-13, with Greg Fite making 28 saves for the Redbirds and Logan Seymour having 7 stops, while Michael Atkins had 12 saves for the Warriors.

Granite is now 21-1-1, while the Redbirds go to 8-15-1.

In other games on the Thursday slate, Columbia defeated Bethalto 3-0, O'Fallon won over Triad 4-1 and Belleville defeated Highland 10-0.

The final day of the regular season in the MVCHA will be Monday with two games at the East Alton Ice Arena. Freeburg/Waterloo plays East Alton-Wood River at 7:30 p.m. and Granite plays the final regular season game at 9 p.m. against O'Fallon. The playoff schedule will be announced at a later date.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930 and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

