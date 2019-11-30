FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRALIA TURKEY TOURNAMENT

JERSEY 67, CHICAGO CARVER 37: Tucker Shalley's 21 points, along with Matthew Jackson's 13 points and Garrett Carey's eight, helped Jersey win its first game of the season over Chicago Public League team Carver at Centralia's Arthur L. Trout Gym.

Nasir Choyce led the Challengers with 16 points, with Devon Jamon scoring six points and Devin Walton scoring five.

The Panthers are now 1-1, while Carver opens its season 0-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

BRUSSELS 46, DUPO 33: Mitchell Willman was Brussels' leading scorer with 15 points, while Derek Kamp scored nine points and Joe Vogel eight as the Raiders won their first game of the season in the consolation bracket of the Metro-East tournament Friday morning.

Brussels led throughout the game, with leads of 14-7, 25-14 and 34-22 at each break.

Tyler Touchette was the game's leading scorer with 16 points for the Tigers, with Kyle Yancy adding 11 and Chase Mantz six.

The Raiders are now 1-2, while Dupo goes to 0-3.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 56, LITCHFIELD 53: Max Kostelic led Gibault with 14 points, while Ryan Bollinger and Will Simonton added 10 each in Gibault's win over Litchfield in the consolation bracket.

The Purple Panthers held a 12-11 lead at quarter time, but the Hawks took a 24-23 lead in at halftime, but Litchfield took the lead back on 41-40 after the third, with the Hawks coming back to take the win in a tight contest throughout.

Blaine Stewart led the Panthers with 16 points, while Anthony Boston scored 11 and both John Corso and Blake McGill each had nine points.

Gibault moves up to 2-1, while Litchfield falls to 1-2.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 58, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 49: Sam Britt led COR with 26 points, while Drew Martin had nine points, and both Colin Ramsour and Ty Reynolds both added six points as the Silver Stallions won over EAWR in a consolation semifinal game.

The Oilers held an 8-7 lead after one quarter, but COR took a 22-20 lead into halftime, and extended it to 41-38 after three, and went on to the win.

Evan Merritt led EAWR with 13 points, Spencer Slayden had 11 points, and Andrew Oliger added 10.

The Silver Stallions are now 2-1, while the Oilers drop to 1-2.

VALMEYER 73, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57: Philip Reinhardt was the game's top scorer with 24 points, while Jacob Rowold scored 17, and Riley McCarthy 15 as Valmeyer won its first game of the new season in the consolation bracket.

The Pirates led wire-to-wire, holding leads of 17-12, 38-30 and 57-45 at each turn of the game.

Jon Watson was the leading scorer for the Piasa Birds with 18 points, while Addis Moore chipped in 10 and Kyler Seyfried eight.

Valmeyer is now 1-2, while Southwestern falls to 0-3.

ODIN 64, GILLESPIE 48: Ethan Finckbone led the way for Odin with 24 points, with Reese Wimberly adding 16 points and Kegan Parrish eight as the Eagles defeated Gillespie.

Odin led all the way, with advantages of 15-8, 32-23 and 50-30 at the quarter breaks.

Anthony Kravanya was the Miners' leading scorer with 17 points, with Frankie Barrett adding 12 and Blake Zenner nine.

The Eagles are 2-1, while Gillespie falls to 1-2.

ROXANA 51, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 44: Both Andrew Beckman and Gavin Huffman led the way for Roxana, with both scoring 18 points, while Jacob Golenor coming in with nine as Roxana defeated Marissa in the fifth place semifinals.

The Shells had a slight edge at 14-12 after the first quarter, but the Meteors took a 25-21 lead at halftime, only to see the lead cut to 35-34 after three quarters, with Roxana winning the final quarter 17-9 to take the victory.

Sebastian Ivory-Greer led all scorers with 28 points for Marissa, while Blake Steinwagner scoring six points, and Logan Jones chipping in with five.

The Shells are now 2-1, with the Meteors falling to 1-2.

ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 63, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 62: Rico Singleton's basket, awarded after a goaltending call with six seconds left, gave LFL a hard-fought 63-62 win in the first semifinal.

Singleton led the Hawks with 18 points in a game that saw several lead changes throughout the final quarter, and the Knights having opportunities to win it, but fell short as LFL advanced to the final.

Dakari Gray added 17 for the Hawks, while Barcus Jackson added 13.

Mater Dei led after one quarter 12-7, but LFL took a 25-23 lead into halftime, extending it to 48-43 after three quarters in the nip-and-tuck contest.

Jacob Shadegg led the Knights with 20 points, while Caleb Zurleine had 15 points and Grant Goebel 10.

LFL advances to the final with a 3-0 record, while Mater Dei is now 2-1.

CARTERVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

COLLINSVILLE 80, MT. VERNON 43: Recent SIU-Edwardsville signee Ray'Sean Taylor led the way for Collinsville once again, scoring 28 points, while Keydrian Jones added 17, Nate Hall 13 and Cawhan Smith 10 in the Kahoks' win at the Carterville Thanksgiving tournament.

Collinsville led all the way through, with advantages of 26-11 after one, 46-22 at halftime and 60-36 after three quarters.

The Kahoks, having won their opener Monday night over the host Lions, are now 2-0, while the Råms fall to 2-1.

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC AT MEMORIAL GYM, GRANITE CITY

NOKOMIS 38, CIVIC MEMORIAL 27: Trey Hall led CM with 14 points, while Alex Reams added six and Grant Lane had five as the Eagles lost to Nokomis in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic at Granite City's Memorial Gym.

The Redskins win their first game of the season and are now 1-3, while CM falls to 0-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAYLORVILLE TURKEY TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 77, HILLSBORO 18: Kourtland Tyus led the way for CM with 23 points, with Anna Hall scoring 15 points and both Harper Buhs and Claire Christeson both scoring eight as 10 different Eagle players scored in CM's win over Hillboro at Taylorville.

The Eagles led all the way, with scorelines reading 23-7, 48-10 and 76-14 at each quarter break.

Maci Blankenship led the Hilltoppers with five points, with Claire Tester scoring four and Nikya Harston three.

CM improves to 4-0, while Hillsboro is now 1-3.

OSPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN THANKSGIVING TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Brussels 46, Dupo 33

Article continues after sponsor message

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 56, Litchfield 53

Valmeyer 73, Piasa Southwestern 57

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 58, East Alton-Wood River 48

Odin 64, Gillespie 48

Roxana 51, Marissa-Coulterville 44

St. Louis Lift For Life Academy 63, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 62

Marquette Catholic 39, Metro-East Lutheran 25

JACKSONVILLE CRIMSON CLASSIC

Edwardsville 50, Jacksonville 47 (3OT)

CENTRALIA TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Jersey 67, Chicago Carver 37

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

O'Fallon 75, Overland, Mo., Ritenour 37

Carbondale 63, Alton 50

CARTERVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 80, Mt. Vernon 43

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC AT GRANITE CITY

Nokomis 38, Civic Memorial 27

Granite City 54, Triad 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TAYLORVILLE TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 77, Hillsboro 18

FOOTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- STATE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES AT HUSKIE STADIUM, NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, DE KALB

CLASS 1A

Lena-Winslow 58, Moweaqua Central A&M 20

CLASS 2A

Sterling Newman Central Catholic 35, Nashville 14

CLASS 3A

Williamsville 46, Byron 42

CLASS 4A

Richmond-Burton 51, Murphysboro 14

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Dallas Stars 1

NCAA FOOTBALL

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Calfornia-Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

More like this: