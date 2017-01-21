50TH LITCHFIELD INVITATIONAL

ROXANA 56, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 33: Zach Golenor's 26 points helped Roxana get past backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 56-33 in the 11th-place game of the 50th Litchfield Invitational Tournament Friday night.

The Shells went to 9-12 on the year with the win; the Oilers fell to 4-14.

Roxana ran out to a 23-11 lead at the half on EAWR and were never seriously threatened.

Zack Haas added 15 points for the Oilers; EAWR was led by Hunter Hall's nine points, with Jake Wells adding seven.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, TAYLORVILLE 58: David Lane had 28 points and Jaquan Adams 21 as Civic Memorial held off Taylorville 62-58 in the 50th Litchfield Invitational Friday night.

CM ran its record to 13-6 on the year with the win.

The Eagles trailed the Tornadoes 35-26 at the half but saw the lead cut to 43-40 at three-quarter time; a 22-15 final quarter pulled CM ahead of Taylorville.

Caden Clark added nine points for the Eagles; Logan Clayton led Taylorville with 19 points, followed by Jordan Moates' 15.

REGULAR SEASON

VALMEYER 55, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36: Alex Loffler's 12 points weren't enough as McGivney Catholic dropped a 55-36 decision to Valmeyer on the road Friday.

The Griffins fell to 1-16 on the year; the Pirates improved to 9-10.

Dan Jones added nine points for the Griffins, with Logan Shumate kicking in seven; the Pirates were led by Owen Miller with 19 and Vaughn Larsen with 15.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 43, HARDIN-CALHOUN 41: Wes Klocke's 17 points weren't quite enough as Jacksonville Routt edged Hardin-Calhoun 43-41 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference clash in Jacksonville Friday night.

The Warriors fell to 6-8 overall, 2-2 in the WIVC.

Easton Clark added 13 points for Calhoun; Winters led the Rockets with 13 points, with Whalen and Chumley each adding 10.

The Warriors host Brussels at 5 p.m. today.

99TH MACOUPIN COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 58, GILLESPIE 43: Piasa Southwestern reached Saturday night's championship game of the 99th Macoupin County Championship with a 58-43 win over Gillespie in Carlinville Friday night.

Southwestern improved to 11-7, while the Miners fell to 8-6; they'll meet North Mac at 8 p.m. Saturday for the county crown.

Caden Heyen led the Birds with 13 points, with Collin Baumgartner adding 12 and Justin Bailey and Dylan Green each scoring 11. Tate Wargo led the Miners with 16 points, with Nick Price adding 11 points.

NORTH MAC 52, BUNKER HILL 36: Chase Williams had 13 points for Bunker Hill as the Minutemen dropped a 52-36 decision to North Mac in the 99th Macoupin County Championship Friday night.

The loss sent the Minutemen to Saturday's third-place game against Gillespie; the game begins at 4:30 p.m.; B-Hill fell to 11-7 on the year.

Matthew Weidner added nine points for Bunker Hill.

