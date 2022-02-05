FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2022 SPORTS ROUNDUP

Despite the snowstorm having passed through the St. Louis area by Thursday afternoon, many of the area's high school sporting schedule was postponed because of hazardous conditions on the roads. In the games that were played on Friday night. . .

GIRLS BASKETBALL



CIVIC MEMORIAL 54, WATERLOO 44: In a game that featured the Mississippi Valley Conference's top two teams, CM went on the road and got big games from both Olivia Durbin and Kelbie Zupan in taking the win at Waterloo.

The Eagles led after the first quarter 18-17, then at the half 27-21, extending the lead to 40-29. The Bulldogs outscored CM in the fourth quarter 15-14, but the Eagles went on to the win.

Durbin led the way for CM with 21 points, while Zupan added 17 points, Aubree Wallace had eight points and both Meredith Brueckner and Emily Williams had four points each.

The Eagles are now 25-4, while Waterloo slips to 23-6.

In the other girls game that was played on Friday, Alton won its Southwestern Conference game at home over Belleville West 55-37.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 54, ROXANA 42: EAWR won for the second time this season over their backyard rivals as the Oilers won at EAWR Memorial Gym in the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game

EAWR took a 16-6 lead after one quarter, only to see the Shells cut the lead to 25-21 at halftime. The Oilers bounced back to take a 41-34 lead after three quarters, then outscored Roxana 13-8 in the final quarter.

Antonio Hardin led EAWR with 19 points, while Zach Lybarger had 17 points and Seth Slayden added on 10 points. Aiden Briggs led the Shells with 27 points on the night.

The Oilers are now 10-15 on the season, while Roxana goes to 5-20.

NORTH COUNTY CHRISTIAN 55, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 43: MVCS' offense struggled on the road as the Warriors lost at North County Christian in Florissant, Mo.

MVCS took a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Crusaders rallied to take the lead 18-13 at halftime, saw the lead cut to 28-25 after three quarters, then outscored the Warriors in the fourth quarter 27-18 to take the win.

Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 21 points, with Drew Gaworski adding 10 points, Peyton Wright had eight points and Joey Kunz netted four points.

The Warriors are now 17-8 on the season and meets Crosspoint in the opening round of the Mid-American Conference tournament on the road in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

In other games that were played on Friday, Vandalia defeated Staunton in a South Central Conference game 64-54 and in a Mississippi Valley Conference game, Waterloo came back from a 12-0 first quarter deficit to defeat Civic Memorial 40-35.

MSCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- GROUP STAGE

GROUP D

ROCKWOOD SUMMIT 3, EDWARDSVILLE 2: Carter Warren's goal with 3:31 left in regulation gave Rockwood Summit a 3-2 win over Edwardsville in the Tigers' first game of the group stage of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Cup playoffs Friday night at the Meramac Shark Tank in South St. Louis County.

Dylan Koop gave the Falcons a 1-0 lead at 6:46 of the first period, but Luke Bowen tied the game up with a goal at 9:06 of the first to draw Edwardsville level at 1-1.

After a scoreless second period, Edwardsville took the lead with 4:36 left in the game on a goal by Carter Zimmer that put the Tigers up 2-1. Summit countered 37 seconds later when Owen Schneider tied the game back up at 2-2 on a goal at 11:01, then Warren scored 28 seconds later to give the Falcons the 3-2 win.

Summit outshot Edwardsville 75-25, with Kai Vetter making an astounding 72 saves in goal for the Tigers.

Edwardsville is now 1-19-1 overall and meets Rockwood Lafayette in the second game of the group stage Saturday evening at the Affton Athletic Association rink in South County. The Tigers finish group play Monday night at the Shark Tank against Lindbergh in a 9 p.m. face-off, with the top two teams in the group advancing to the quarterfinals.

