BASEBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 6 (6 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun baseball coach Casey Longnecker won his 300th career game with the Warriors Friday as Calhoun pulled away from the Oilers with four runs in the fifth and five in the sixth after EAWR had gotten to 7-6 through four-and-a-half innings for a 16-6, six-inning win at home.

The Warriors had gotten to a 7-2 lead through two innings but the Oilers cut it to 7-3 in the third and scored three more times in the top of the fifth before Calhoun opened up the lead for good.

Easton Clark went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Warriors, with Sam Baalman going 2-for-4 with a double; Mitch Bick 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs; Wes Klocke 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs; Damian Pohlman 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs; Tyler Webster 2-for-4 with three RBIs; Chandler Sievers 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Reese Friedel 1-for-3.

Blake Marks led EAWR with a 3-for-3 day with a double and two RBIs with Tyler Hamby going 1-for-3. Sievers went the distance and conceded six earned runs on five hits and striking out five to get the win; Hall took the loss for the Oilers, going 1.1 innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits.

The Warriors went to 7-6 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 2-12; the Warriors were scheduled to travel to Piasa Southwestern for a Saturday doubleheader.

BUNKER HILL 13, EDINBURG 3: Dane Sellers got the win as Bunker Hill defeated Edinburg 13-3 in a Friday afternoon contest.

PALOS HILLS STAGG 17, GRANITE CITY 7 (6 INNINGS): Suburban Chicago school Palos Hills Stagg visited Babe Champion Field and defeated Granite City 17-7 in six innings Friday.

Austin Bonvicinio went 3-for-4 for the Warriors with a RBI and two runs scored on the day, while Gabe Jarman was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs; B.J. Niesporek was 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Collin Barrett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored; and Jordan James was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Barrett took the loss, going three innings and giving up six earned runs on five hits while striking out two.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 15, TRIAD 8: Rachel Anderson and Sarah Hangsleben both had big days at the plate as Edwardsville downed Triad 15-8 in a non-conference clash on the road Friday.

Anderson went 3-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in the win, while Hangsleben was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Hayli Green was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 with a double and RBI, Jordan Hendricks 1-for-2 with a RBI and Taryn Brown 2-for-3.

Hendricks got the win, tossing three innings and conceding three earned runs on three hits while retiring two by strikeout; Jennifer Kocevar threw four innings for EHS, giving up an earned run on eight hits while fanning two.

The 7-2 Tigers were set to host Normal Community in a Saturday afternoon doubleheader.

MASCOUTAH 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 11 (8 INNINGS): East Alton-Wood River managed to forge a 10-10 tie in the bottom of the sixth to force extra innings, only to see Mascoutah score six times in the top of the eighth to give the Indians a wild 16-11, eight-inning win over the Oilers at Oiler Field Friday.

The Indians had taken a 10-6 lead through four innings, only to see the Oilers score twice each in the fifth and sixth to send the game into extras. Haley Shewmake went 3-for-5 with a triple and home run for EAWR with two RBIs and two runs scored; Morgan Moxey was 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Courtney Beneke 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and run scored; Peyton Young 3-for-5 with a RBI and two runs scored; Carly Campbell a RBI; Emme Flanagan 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; and Heather Martin 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

Moxey went the distance in taking the loss, giving up 14 earned runs on 17 hits while fanning four. The Oilers fell to 5-9 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 1 (DRAW): A Sarah Arnold goal in the 72nd minute forced Marquette Catholic to settle for a 1-1 draw with Quincy Notre Dame in a non-conference match at Gordon Moore Park Friday.

Elisa Senno gave the Explorers a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute when Annabelle Copeland fired a free kick off the crossbar that Senno gathered up and put away.

The Explorers went to 5-5-2 on the year with the draw.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF 2, ALTON 1: Katie Kircher scored for Alton, but the Redbirds were handed their first loss of the year as Belleville Althoff scored a 2-1 win Friday in a match originally scheduled for mid-March; it was postponed to Friday because of rain.

The Redbirds fell to 8-1-2 on the year.

