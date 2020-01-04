FRIDAY, JANUARY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRUSSELS 49, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47:: Keegan Rowell led Southwestern with 19 points, while Addis Moore had 12 points and Brady Salzman six in the Piasa Birds' loss at home to Brussels.

The Raiders jumped out to a 21-18 halftime lead, lead after the third quarter 36-30, but Southwestern outscored Brussels 17-13 in the final quarter, but just came up short as the Raiders took the win.

Brussels is now 1-5, while the Birds fall to 3-8.

BELLEVILLE EAST 70, ALTON 61: Moory Woods led Alton with 25 points, but was the only Redbird player to hit double figures as Alton lost at home to Belleville East in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Lancers jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter to go out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter, but Alton came back to within 27-23 at halftime, East again went to an 11-point advantage in the third, but the Redbirds again came back 46-39 after three quarters. Alton came to within four in the final quarter, but the Lancers held off the Redbirds to take the win.

Braxton Stacker led East with 28 points, while Ethyn Brown added 25 points.

The Lancers are now 9-5 on the year, while Alton falls to 8-6.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 45, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 42: Owen Williams led with 14 points, Brett Terry scored 12 points and both Jaxson Hendricks and Iggy McGee each had four points as Marquette lost a close one at Mater Dei.

The Explorers had the early advantage, leading 16-6 after the first quarter, but and led at halftime 24-20, but the Knights took a 34-28 lead after the third quarter, then held off a Marquette rally to take the win.

Jacob Schadegg led Mater Dei with 16 points.

The Knights are now 13-3, while the Explorers fall to 10-5.

COLLINSVILLE 61, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 27: In their first game since winning their own Holiday Classic earlier this week, Collinsville got 17 points from Ray'Sean Taylor, 14 points from Keydrian Jones and nine from Nate Hall in the Kahoks' win at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks held the lead from wire to wire, having advantages of 23-7, 39-13 and 61-19 at each turn.

Daulton Burgner and Mack Harris both had eight points for the Crusaders, while Will Ache added six.

The Kahoks remain undefeated at 14-0, while Althoff falls to 4-9.

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 28: Stone Zirkelbach was Calhoun's leading scorer with 13 points, with Ben Eberlin and Corey Nelson scoring 12 each as the Warriors won at home over Northwestern.

Calhoun led all the way through, having leads of 12-8, 27-14 and 43-24 at the end of each quarter.

Ben Nord led the Tigers with nine points, while Clayton Woods scored six points, and both Blake Woelfel and Hayden Vetter each had four points.

The Warriors stayed unbeaten with a 10-0 record, while Northwestern falls to 5-5.

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 62, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 33: Keaton Brown and Brayden Wyatt each had nine points, while Taylor Gaige had five points in North Greene's loss to Routt at home.

The Rockets led all the way through, with leads of 13-6, 27-13 and 45-21 at each break.

Cory Ronan led Routt with 17 points, while Ethan Walker and Nick Cook had eight point each.

The Rockets go to 10-3, while the Spartans fall to 5-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 50, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 33: Jenna Barnard led North Greene with 12 points, while Lakeleigh Brown had 11 points and Bailey Berry added three in the Spartans' loss at home to Jacksonville Routt Catholic.

The Rockets held the lead from start to finish, with quarter scores of 17-6. 32-17 and 41-26.

Bella McCartney led Routt with 23 points, while Lacey Scheri and Addie Dobson each had eight points.

The Rockets improve to 16-1, while North Greene drops to 10-8.

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 67, Valparaiso 51

