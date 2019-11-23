Friday Sports Roundup: Anna Hall Leads CM to Romp, Carlinville Beats Brussels Girls, MVC Girls Win
TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
CIVIC MEMORIAL 87, JACKSONVILLE 5: Anna Hall led CM with 21 points, while Kourtland Tyus scored 13 and Tori Standefer added 11 as the Eagles won over Jacksonville in their season opener at the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament.
Hall also had eight rebounds and five steals in the game, while Jenna Christeson had four boards and two assists, and Tyus, Standefer. Harper Buhs and Jackie Woelfel had three rebounds each.
Tate Morrissey led the Crimsons with three points, while Ella Wilson had two.
The Eagles open the season 1-0, while Jacksonville is 0-1.
NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52, NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN 32: In a rematch of last season's Illinois Association of Christian Schools state final, MVCS got 20 points from Rachel Gaworski, 17 from Ashtyn Wright and 10 from Payton Olney to defeat host North Love Christian in the semifinals of their Turkey Tournament on Friday afternoon in Rockford.
Gaworski added 15 rebounds and three assists to help the Warriors to the win, while Wright had 11 steals.
MVCS is now 3-2 and advances to Saturday's final.
REGULAR SEASON
CARLINVILLE 54, BRUSSELS 14: Gracie Reels led with 14 points, while both Elise Baker and Corinne Stewart had 11 apiece in Carlinville's win over visiting Brussels.
Mary Vogel led the Raiders with nine points, while Alyssa Kress added four points, and Emma Clark had one point.
The Cavaliers are 2-0 on the season, while Brussels is 1-0.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT
SEMIFINALS
NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN 72, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Tommy Kunz led the Warriors with 21 points, while Noah Scroggins had 13 and Joey Kunz 10 in MVCS' loss to North Love of Rockford in the semifinals of the North Love Turkey Tournament.
Joey Kunz had five assists to help the Warriors' cause.
MVCS is now 1-4 on the season, and play in the tournament's third and fourth place game on Saturday.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC
Jersey 63, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53
Breese Central 49, Alton 27
TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
Civic Memorial 87, Jacksonville 5
NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS
Mississippi Valley Christian 52, North Love Christian 32
REGULAR SEASON
Carlinville 54, Brussels 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS
North Love Christian 72, Mississippi Valley Christian 44
MVCHA HOCKEY
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 RESULTS
Edwardsville 5, Triad 1
Highland 10, East Alton-Wood River 4
Collinsville 2, Alton 2
Granite City 10, O'Fallon 0
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RESULTS
Freeburg/Waterloo 6, St. John Vianney Catholic 4
Belleville 9, O'Fallon 2
Collinsville 12, East Alton-Wood River 0
Columbia 13, Bethalto 1
