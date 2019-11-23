TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

CIVIC MEMORIAL 87, JACKSONVILLE 5: Anna Hall led CM with 21 points, while Kourtland Tyus scored 13 and Tori Standefer added 11 as the Eagles won over Jacksonville in their season opener at the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament.

Hall also had eight rebounds and five steals in the game, while Jenna Christeson had four boards and two assists, and Tyus, Standefer. Harper Buhs and Jackie Woelfel had three rebounds each.

Tate Morrissey led the Crimsons with three points, while Ella Wilson had two.

The Eagles open the season 1-0, while Jacksonville is 0-1.

NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 52, NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN 32: In a rematch of last season's Illinois Association of Christian Schools state final, MVCS got 20 points from Rachel Gaworski, 17 from Ashtyn Wright and 10 from Payton Olney to defeat host North Love Christian in the semifinals of their Turkey Tournament on Friday afternoon in Rockford.

Gaworski added 15 rebounds and three assists to help the Warriors to the win, while Wright had 11 steals.

MVCS is now 3-2 and advances to Saturday's final.

REGULAR SEASON

CARLINVILLE 54, BRUSSELS 14: Gracie Reels led with 14 points, while both Elise Baker and Corinne Stewart had 11 apiece in Carlinville's win over visiting Brussels.

Mary Vogel led the Raiders with nine points, while Alyssa Kress added four points, and Emma Clark had one point.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 on the season, while Brussels is 1-0.

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN 72, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Tommy Kunz led the Warriors with 21 points, while Noah Scroggins had 13 and Joey Kunz 10 in MVCS' loss to North Love of Rockford in the semifinals of the North Love Turkey Tournament.

Joey Kunz had five assists to help the Warriors' cause.

MVCS is now 1-4 on the season, and play in the tournament's third and fourth place game on Saturday.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Jersey 63, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 53

Breese Central 49, Alton 27

TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 87, Jacksonville 5

NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS

Mississippi Valley Christian 52, North Love Christian 32

REGULAR SEASON

Carlinville 54, Brussels 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

NORTH LOVE CHRISTIAN TURKEY TOURNAMENT --- SEMIFINALS

North Love Christian 72, Mississippi Valley Christian 44

MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 RESULTS

Edwardsville 5, Triad 1

Highland 10, East Alton-Wood River 4

Collinsville 2, Alton 2

Granite City 10, O'Fallon 0

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RESULTS

Freeburg/Waterloo 6, St. John Vianney Catholic 4

Belleville 9, O'Fallon 2

Collinsville 12, East Alton-Wood River 0

Columbia 13, Bethalto 1

More like this: