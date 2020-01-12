FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 68, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 46: A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 17 points, with Zion Tucker adding 14 as the Knights defeated McGivney on the road in a Prairie State Conference game.

The Knights led all the way through, with lead of 19-13 after the first quarter, 39-16 at halftime and 57-29 after three periods.

Justin Wenos led the Griffins with 12 points while Darren Luchetti added 10.

Metro-East ups its record to 6-10, while McGivney is now 3-13.

STAUNTON 57, CARLINVILLE 42: Ethan Booth enjoyed a big game for Staunton with 23 points, while Brent Kinder scored 17 points and Devin Ray added eight as the Bulldogs took the win at Carlinville.

Staunton took a 10-9 lead after the first quarter, and extended it to 32-22 at the half, then led after three quarters 44-35 in going on to the win.

The Bulldogs are now 8-6, while the Cavaliers fall to 4-6.

VALMEYER 49, RED BUD 47: Jacob Rowold led Valmeyer with 16 points, while Jordan McSchooler had nine points and Henry Weber added eight as the Pirates nipped Red Bud at home.

Valmeyer held a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, but the Musketeers took a 28-23 advantage into the locker rooms at halftime. The Pirates cut the Red Bud lead to 36-35 after three quarters, then outscored the Musketeers 14-11 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Alex Kueker led Red Bud with 18 points, while Carter Wiegard scored 13 points and Jaden Birkner had eight points.

The Pirates are now 8-7, while the Musketeers fall to 6-9.

PANA 75, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 49: Addis Moore led Southwestern with 20 points, while Gavin Day came up with 12 points and Keegan Rowell had seven in the Piasa Birds' loss at home to Pana in a South Central Conference game.

The Panthers led all the way, with quarter scores of 20-8. 41-19 and 60-42.

Pana is now 14-2, while Southwestern slips to 4-9.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 44, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 41: Grant Lane led CM with 14 points, and both Trey Hall and Kuron Parchman each had six points each as the Eagles won a close decision over Gibault at home.

Sam Buckley and Travis Hilligoss also added five for CM in their win.

The Eagles are now 4-10, while the Hawks go to 3-11.

TRIAD 65, JERSEY 50: Luke Cox led Triad with 28 points, including four threes, as the Knights hit on nine three-point baskets in going on to the win at home over Jersey.

Triad led at the end of the first quarter 20-15, extended it to 37-26 at halftime, and then took a 49-32 advantage after three quarters in going on to the win.

The Knights are now 11-4, while the Panthers go to 9-6.

COLLINSVILLE 68, BELLEVILLE EAST 50: Ray'Sean Taylor led the way for Collinsville with 20 points, with Lorent Dzelandini and Keydrian Jones having 11 points each and David Granger 10 as the Kahoks remained unbeaten with the Southwestern Conference win at East.

Collinsville led after one quarter 17-16, then extended the lead to 41-22 at halftime and 54-35 after three quarters.

Braxton Stacker led the Lancers with 19 points, while Ethyn Brown added seven points and Bryson Ivy, Marlon Stacker and Jordan Wade all had six points apiece.

The Kahoks are now 16-0, while East drops to 10-6.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 50, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN (ST. LOUIS) 37: Tommy Kunz led MVCS with 25 points, while Noah Scroggins had 12 points and Jeffrey Vaughn six in the Warriors' Homecoming game win against Crosspoint.

MVCS led all the way through, with advantages of 14-3, 22-10 and 36-16 in the win over the Current.

David Cox led Crosspoint with 12 points, while Clark Kent added 11.

The Warriors are now 3-12 on the year and host Westfair Christian Tuesday night in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 56, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 45: Destiny Williams led Metro-East with 21 points, while Emma Daniel had 14 points and both Caitlin Reynolds and Peyton Ashauer both had four points in the Knights' loss to Springfield Lutheran at Hooks Gym.

Lutheran High held a 9-7 lead after one quarter, but Metro-East cut the lead to 26-25 at halftime. Lutheran took a 43-35 lead after three quarters and went on to the win.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 45, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 22: Ashtyn Wright led the Warriors with 18 points, Rachel Gaworski had 17 points and Peyton Olney came up with six points in MVCS' win at home over Crosspoint on Homecoming night.

The Warriors led the entire game, with advantages of 10-4. 22-13 and 35-18 after each quarter.

Jordan Sheppard led the Current with 11 points.

The Warriors are now 9-5 and host Westfair Christian on Tuesday night, with the tip-off at 6 p.m.

MSCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 5, PARKWAY WEST 1: Will Schuster had a hat trick, while Adam Leston scored twice as Edwardsville took over the lead in the Suburban Division by a point over Rockwood Summit with one game left in a 5-1 win over Parkway West at the Maryville University Hockey Center Friday night.

Collin Salter added two assists on the night as Schuster scored 52 seconds into the game, got his second at 14:04 of the first period to break a 1-1 tie, and scored his hat trick goal at 4:33 of the second to send the Tigers on their way.

J.P. Twombley had 10 saves in goal for Edwardsville.

The Tigers are now 13-5-2 on the year and can clinch the division title with a tie at home against Fox High of Arnold, Mo. in the regular season finale Thursday night at East Alton Ice Arena. Face-off time is 8:45 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Staunton 57, Carlinville 42

Belleville West 65, Alton 56

Granite City 51, Marquette Catholic 46

Pana 75, Piasa Southwestern 49

Civic Memorial 44, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 41

Roxana 50, Greenville 48

Triad 65, Jersey 50

Collinsville 68, Belleville East 50

Metro-East Lutheran 68, Father McGivney Catholic 46

O'Fallon 49, Edwardsville 40

Mississippi Valley Christian 50, Crosspoint Christian (St. Louis) 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 61, O'Fallon 47

Springfield Lutheran 56, Metro-East Lutheran 45

Mississippi Valley Christian 45, Crosspoint Christian (St. Louis) 22

MSCHA HOCKEY

Edwardsville 5, Parkway West 1

More like this: