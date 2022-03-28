FRIDAY, MARCH 25 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 14-12, JERSEY 0-6: Belleville East jumped out in front early and held Jersey to only one hit in the first game, then scored 10 runs in the third and fourth innings combined to sweep a doubleheader at Jersey.

In the first game. the Lancers scored twice in the first, five in the third, six in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take the five-inning, 10-run rule win.

Ethan Klunk had the only hit of the opener for the Panthers, while Garrett Smith struck out three while on the mound.

Jersey got out on top early on in the nightcap, scoring single runs in the second and third to take a 2-0 lead, but East scored five runs in the fourth and fifth innings, then twice in the seventh, while the Panthers countered with two runs in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth, but couldn't catch up to the Lancers.

Austin Hayes had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while John Higgins had two hits and an RBI, Trenton Decker had two hits, Breyden Hamilton had a hit and RBI and Klunk, Sam Lamer and Smith all had hits.

Klunk also struck out three on the mound, while Drake Goetten fanned two.

East is now 4-1 on the season, while Jersey falls to 5-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11, GILLESPIE 3: McGivney bounced back from a mini-slump with a four run first and a three run fifth to take the win at Gillespie.

The Miners scored their only three runs in the fifth, but the Griffins came back with two-run each in the sixth and seventh to seal the win.

Daniel Gierer had three hits and four RBIs to drive McGivney, while Mason Holmes had three hits, Jackson Rodgers had two hits and drove in a run, A.J. Sutberry had a hit and RBI and both Nick Frankin and Jacob McKee also had RBIs on the day.

Gabe Smith struck out 10 batters in four-and-two-thirds innings on the mound, while Clayton Hopfinger fanned five.

The Griffins are now 2-3, while Gillespie falls to 2-2.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 5, TRIAD 2: Glenwood struck early to help the Titans on to the win at Triad's park.

John Rea had two hits to lead the Knights, while Brady Coon had a hit and RBI, Nic Funk, J.D. Hutton and Jake Radosevich all had hits and Gabe Giacoletto drove in a run.

Connor Bain struck out eight on the mound for Triad, while Hutton fanned four.

The Knights are now 3-2 for the season.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7, ROXANA 2: In a make-up game of a rainout earlier in the week, Southwestern broke open a close game with four runs in four of the last five innings to defeat Roxana on the road.

The Piasa Birds took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Shells came back with two in the third. Southwestern scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth and seventh to take the win.

Hank Bouillon had two hits and three RBIs for the Birds, while Gavin Day had two hits and drove in a run, Aaron Frost came up with two hits, Hunter Newell ad Marcus Payne each had a hit and RBI and Charlie Darr, Rocky Darr and Cale Schuchman all had hits.

Aiden Briggs led the Shells' attack with three hits and an RBI, while Elias Thies also had three hits, Jackson Harris had two hits and Bryson Presley, Nolan Tolbert and Nik Ward all had a hit each.

Schuchman struck out four in a complete game win for Southwestern, while Thies and Jon Webb fanned two each for Roxana.

The Birds are now 3-2, while the Shells go to 1-3.

CAMPBELL HILL TRICO 15, VALMEYER 2: Trico scored eight of the first nine runs in the opening three innings en route to a five-inning, 10-run rule win at Valmeyer.

The Pioneers scored four in the first, with the Pirates countering in the second with a single run. Trico then scored four more times in the third, three in the fourth and four more in the fifth, while Valmeyer put up a single run in the home half of the third as the Pioneers went on to the win.

Clay Juelfs had two hits for the Pirates, while Evan Rowe-Brown had a hit and had Valmeyer's only RBI, while Jake Coats and Jordan McSchooler had the other hits.

Elijah Miller had five strikeouts while on the mound for the Pirates.

Valmeyer is now 1-4 for the season.

GRANITE CITY 4, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: Granite City scored the only run they needed in the second, but tacked on three more in the fifth to defeat Maryville at Babe Champion Field.

Dakota Armour had two hits, including a home run, and had two RBIs for the Warriors, while Alex Wright had two hits and a RBI, Nick Huskamp also had two hits, Mason McMurray had a hit and Greg Sturgeon came up with a RBI.

Lucas Haddix went all the way on the mound, allowing four Lions hits while striking out 12.

Granite is now 2-2, while Maryville is 0-2.

In other games played on Friday, Breese Central won over Staunton 12-2, while Evangel Christian of Cordova, Tenn. defeated Civic Memorial in a game played in Memphis 10-0.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Highland won the Triad Co-Ed Distance Carnival Friday afternoon, getting by Freeburg 45-44, with the host Knights finishing third with 26 points, Civic Memorial was fourth with 17 points, Jersey came in fifth with 10 points, Olney Richland County was sixth with eight points and Staunton was seventh with six points.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

CBC 25-23-25-26, EDWARDSVILLE 16-25-14-24: CBC took a four-set win over Edwardsville at D.C. Wilcutt Gym in the Tigers' season opener.

Wyatt Blunt served up six points and an ace for the Tigers, going along with 14 digs, 33 assists and a block, Tyler Cherenka had 10 digs, Jacob Geisen had four points, 10 kills, six digs and a block, Zach Hoffmann had two points, four kills, 16 digs and a block, John Kreke had three points, an ace, eight kills, five digs and a block, Liam Marsh came up with four points, three kills, two digs, and three blocks, Evan Reid had eight points, 11 kills, five digs, Nick Paschall had three assists and Lucas Gebhardt had a kill.

The Tigers open their season 0-1.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE EAST TOURNAMENT

In the opening round of the group stage of the Belleville East tournament, Belleville East defeated Alton 25-17, 25-11, Marquette Catholic won over the Lancer JV 25-19, 25-21, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Bayless of south St. Louis County 25-16, 25-18, Belleville West defeated Granite City 25-9, 25-11, McGivney won over Alton 25-16, 25-20, the Belleville East JV defeated Granite City 25-12, 25-10 and Marquette got past West 25-23, 25-19.

The tournament continues throughout Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER

In games on Friday, Staunton won over Virden North Mac 2-1, Freeburg won over Father McGivney Catholic 5-1 and Pleasant Plains defeated Carlinville 8-0.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

In the girls Triad Co-Ed Distance Carnival at Triad, the Knights won with 59 points, Highland was second with 31 points, Freeburg was third at 18 points, Civic Memorial was right behind in fourth with 17 points, Jersey was fifth with 12 points and Olney Richland County finished sixth with nine points.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 11, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Edwardsville scored all of their runs in the first four innings in taking a five-inning, 10-run rule win over Central at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first, three more in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth in going on to the win.

Lexie Griffin had two hits and five RBIs, including her first home run of the season, for Edwardsville, Emily Wolff had two hits and two RBIs, Sydney Lawrence had two hits, Jillian Lane and Brooke Tolle each had a hit and RBI, Zoie Boyd had a hit and Avery Hamilton drove in a run.

Ryleigh Owens went all the way in the circle, conceding one hit, while walking two and striking out 12.



The Tigers are now 2-1, while the Cougars are 1-1.

GILLESPIE 9, JERSEY 4: Gillespie scored three runs in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and three more in the sixth to hold off visiting Jersey.

The Panthers scored twice in the third and had single runs in both the fifth and seventh, but couldn't catch up to the Miners.

Kari Krueger had three hits, including her first homer of the season, and all four RBIs for Jersey, while Emily Collins, Caroline Gibson and Bria Tuttle all had base hits on the day.

Taylor Stelbrink had three strikeouts in the circle in going on to the complete game.

Gillespie is now 5-1 on the season, while the Panthers slip to 3-1.

In two other games on the day on Friday, Carlinville won over Auburn 13-10, while Waterloo defeated East Alton-Wood River 14-10.

