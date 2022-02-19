FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 1A AT CARLYLE

CARLYLE 51, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 39: A 15-4 third quarter run by Carlyle spelled the difference as the homestanding Indians defeated McGivney to move on to the Bunker Hill sectional.

The Griffins were led by Alexis Bond's 11 points, while Charlize Luhemann scored seven points, Devin Ellis and Mary Harkins each had six points, Julia Stobie and Riley Zumwalt both had four points apiece and Sami Oller scored a single point.

Carlyle is now 26-7 and advances to a sectional semifinal game against Jacksonville Routt Catholic, a 57-34 winner over Greenfield Northwestern in the final of the Springfield Lutheran regional, Monday evening in a 6 p.m. tip-off at Hlafka Hall. McGivney ends its season 24-9.

CLASS 2A AT HILLSBORO

CARLINVILLE 51, HILLSBORO 49 (OT): Carlinville won a thriller in the regional final at Hillsboro over the homestanding Hilltoppers to advance into the sectional.

The Hilltoppers led after the first quarter 12-8, with the Cavaliers rallying to take the lead at halftime 24-23, then extended the lead to 34-29 after three quarters, with Hillsboro coming back to tie the game at the end of regulation 43-43. Carlinville outscored the Hilltoppers in the overtime 8-6 to take the win and regional title.

Lillie Reels led the Cavies with 18 points, while Isabella Tiburzi hit for 12 points, Jill Slayton had nine points, Hannah Gibson and Jordyn Loveless scored four points each, Braley Wiser had three points and Karly Tipps had a single point.

Carlinville is now 17-14 and advances to the Waverly sectional, where they will play the winner of the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic winner, either Quincy Notre Dame or Williamsville, Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Hillsboro ends its season 18-8.

BOYS BASKETBALL

EAST ST. LOUIS 63, BELLEVILLE EAST 61: On the final day of the boys regular season, a last second shot allowed East St. Louis to defeat Belleville East at the Flyers' gym.

East Side took a 21-16 lead after the first quarter, with the Lancers cutting the lead to 30-29 at halftime, then taking a 50-41 lead after three quarters. The Flyers rallied to outscore East 21-12 in the final quarter to win the game.

Macaleab Rich led the way for East Side with 19 points, while Christian Jones added 15 points, Demarion Brown scored 10 points, Mackenly Falconer had seven points, Jaden Hale and Terrell Scott both had four points apiece and Daveon Hawkins and Amori Johnson scored two points each.

The Flyers are now 23-5, while the Lancers slip to 18-11.

VANDALIA 56, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 43: In a South Central Conference finale, Vandalia defeated Southwestern at the Piasa Birds' gym.

The Vandals led all the way through, with quarter scores of 10-5, 22-17 and 49-40, outscoring Southwestern in the fourth 7-3.

Carson Cooley led the Birds with 16 points, with Quinten Strohbeck adding on eight points, Charlie Darr scored five points, Ryan Lowis had four points, Rocky Darr and Collin Robinson each scored three points and Hank Bouillon and David Watkins both scored two points each.

Vandalia finishes the regular season 12-19, while Southwestern goes to 11-18.

COLLINSVILLE 38, ALTON 19: In a low-scoring Southwestern Conference game, Collinsville defeated Alton at the Redbirds Nest.

The Kahoks held the lead all the way, with quarter scores of 7-4, 15-7 and 25-14, outscoring the Redbirds 13-5 in the fourth quarter.

Devin Davis led Collinsville with 13 points, while Tray Swygeart hit for eight points, Jake Wilkinson had seven points, Nick Horras netted six points and Matt Clark scored four points.

The Kahoks are now 24-5, while the Redbirds go to 4-22.

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 62, HARDIN CALHOUN 44: Griggsville-Perry won its regular season finale over Calhoun at the Warriors' gym.

The Tornadoes led after one quarter 17-12, with the Warriors cutting the lead to 25-23 at halftime, then Griggsville extending the lead back to 43-33 after three quarters, outscoring Calhoun in the fourth quarter 19-11.

Brody Casleton led the Warriors with 12 points, while Cole Lorsbach scored eight points, Chase Ralston hit for seven points, Bryce Elilerman had six points, both Chase Caselton and Conner Longnecker had four points each and Nick Baalman scored three points.

In other games played on the final day of the regular season, New Athens defeated Roxana 68-60, Highland defeated Waterloo 48-45, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Granite City 49-29 and Greenfield Northwestern won at White Hall North Greene 51-30.