FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL – WEEK ONE

NUMEROUS GAMES POSTPONED BECAUSE OF RAIN: A good portion of the opening night’s high school football schedule was postponed because of the rain and storms that moved though the St. Louis area late Friday afternoon, and lingering on into the evening. Here’s a list of games that were called, along with make-up information where available.

Collinsville at Cahokia – played tomorrow morning at 10 a.m.

CBC at O’Fallon – suspended, will resume at 11:30 a.m.

Carlinville at Roxana – played tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m.

Mattoon at Triad – played tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

East Alton-Wood River at Breese Central – played tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m.

Jersey at Granite City – played tomorrow evening at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field (note; Field will be dedicated to Pro Football Hall of Famer Kevin Greene in pregame ceremony, Greene will give speech at halftime)

In games that were played on Friday:

BEARDSTOWN 30, HARDIN CALHOUN 6: Beardstown was able to build up a 30-0 lead when Cahoun broke the shutout in the final quarter, getting a one-yard run from Caselton that broke the shutout as the Warriors dropped their opener at Beardstown.

Beardstown is 1-0, while Calhoun is 0-1.

MOLINE 36, ALTON 14: Moline scored on their first two plays from scrimmage, and never looked back as the Maroons defeated the Redbirds at Browning Field in Moline.

Quarterback Andrew Jones was 12-for-32 passing for 262 yards and one touchdown, a 20-yard strike to Xavier McNear. Bobby Smith ran three yards for the Redbirds’ only other touchdown.

The Redbirds are 0-1 and host Quincy next Friday in their home opener.

BOYS SOCCER

TRIAD 2, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Triad’s first half brace (two goals) by Colton Clark was cancelled out in the second half by a brace from Issac Henderson as the Knights and Explorers drew 2-2 in a Metro Cup tournament game at Kahok Stadium in Collinsville.

Triad’s Brayden Torin had six saves in goal for the Knights.

The Knights are 1-0-0, while the Explorers are now 0-0-1.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 3, GLENVIEW GLENBROOK SOUTH 2: Edwardsville’s girls tennis team edged the Titans in a girls tennis meet on Friday.

In singles’ play, it was the Tigers’ Chloe Koons winning over Vanessa Valsannin 1-6, 6-2, 10-6, while Elizabeth Hoo of Glenbrook South won over Chloe Trimpe 6-3, 7-5,

In the doubles matches, Elle Stewart and Jenna Horne won over Edwardsville’s Grace Hackett and Hannah Colbert 6-1, 6-3, but the Tigers evened the meet with Hayley Earnhart and Emma Herman defeating Colleen Denning and Ariya Patel 6-1, 4-6, 10-8, and Gabby Recolado and Eileen Pan clinched the meet with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Danielle Anamitis and Ashley Ryno.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS GOLF

OKAWVILLE 172, RED BUD 182, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 184: Drew Sowerwine shot a seven-over 42 as McGivney was third in a triangular golf meet at Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville.

Evan Yasitis shot a 46, Brandon Reed carded a 47, Clayton Hofinger had a 49, Casey McGranahan shot a 53, and Evan Rolves had a 54 for the Griffins.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, EAGLE RIDGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14-22: MVCS took a pair of matches on Thursday, starting with the straight-set win over Eagle Ridge of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Abby Huels led the Warriors with eight kills, four blocks and three digs, Ashtyn Wright had seven assists and four aces, Katie Boyd had four kills and Payton Olney had three aces.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, CROSSPOINT CHRISTIAN 8-9: Against Crosspoint Christian of Villa Ridge, Mo., Huels led the way again, with five kills and six aces, while Wright had 11 assists and three aces, and Boyd had three aces.

The Warriors are now 4-0 on the season, and meet up with Thomas Jefferson School and The Fulton School in a tri-match Tuesday at Jefferson, with the first match going at 4:30 p.m.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Okawville 172, Red Bud 182, Father McGivney Catholic 184

BOYS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 2, Triad 2 (after extra time)

Eagle Ridge Christian (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) 2, Mississippi Valley Christian 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Edwardsville 1, Rosati-Kain Catholic 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville 3, Glenview Glenbrook North 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 12-15

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Eagle Ridge Christian Academy (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) 14-22

Mississippi Valley Christian 25-25, Crosspoint Christian (Villa Ridge, Mo.) 8-9

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals – postponed, rain

More like this: