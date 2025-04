Friday Play It Again Sports Scoreboard For Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS SOCCER IHSA PLAYOFFS – REGIONAL FINALS CLASS 2A AT WATERLOO Waterloo 5, Freeburg 1 AT BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Civic Memorial 1 CLASS 3A AT GRANITE CITY Belleville West 3, Collinsville 0 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Lincoln21-14 Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Hartsburg-Emden 15-10 Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 25-16-15, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 20-25-11 MAJOF LEAGUE BASEBALL POSTSEASON 120TH WORLD SERIES, PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – BEST-OF-SEVEN GAME ONE Los Angeles Dodgers 6, New York Yankees 3 (10 innings) (LAD leads 1-0) NCAA FOOTBALL BIG TEN CONFERENCE USC Trojans 42, Rutgers Scarlet Knights 20 NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Orlando Magic 115, Brooklyn Nets 101 Article continues after sponsor message Toronto Raptors 115, Philadelphia 76ers 107 Atlanta Hawks 125, Charlotte Hornets 120 Cleveland Cavaliers 113, Detroit Pistons 101 New York Knicks 123, Indiana Pacers 97 Houston Rockets 128, Memphis Grizzlies 108 Chicago Bulls 133, Milwaukee Bucks 122 Golden State Warriors 137, Utah Jazz 86 Los Angeles Lakers 123, Phoenix Suns 116 New Orleans Pelicans 105, Portland Trail Blazers 103 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Vegas Golden Knights 6, Ottawa Senators 4 New York Islanders 4, New Jersey Devils 3 (OT) Nashville Predators 3, Chicago Blackhawks 3 Edmonton Oilers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 0 MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER CUP PLAYOFFS EASTERN CONFERENCE ROUNS ONE – BEST-OF-THREE Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United FC 1 (MIA leads 1-0) FIFA WORLD SOCCER (NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines) WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLIES Denmark 5, South Africa 0 Ecuador 1, Chile 1 Italy 5, Malta 0 Switzerland 1, Australia 1 England 0, Germany 4 Netherlands 15, Indonesia 0 France 3, Jamaica 0 Spain 1, Canada 1 Japan 4, South Korea 0 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending