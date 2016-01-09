SOUTHWESTERN 48, BUNKER HILL 41:

Southwestern topped Bunker Hill 48-41 on Friday night at Bunker Hill in a boys basketball matchup.

Collin Baumgartner led the Piasa Birds with 18 points; Justin Bailey added 16 points.

The game was knotted at 22-22 at the half, but the Piasa Birds pulled away in the third quarter with an 11-2 run.

EAST ST. LOUIS 75, GRANITE CITY 50: Just over a week after Granite City knocked off East St. Louis for seventh place in the Prairie Farms Collinsville Holiday Tournament, the Warriors paid a visit to the Flyers Friday night.

The Flyers (7-9 overall) were ready for them, getting 14 points from Arthur Carter as they scored a 75-50 win in a Southwestern Conference game.

The Warriors may have also lost a key component; senior Kenny Berry suffered an apparent knee injury in a second-quarter pileup and did not return to the game.

Tra Allen led the Warriors (8-6 overall) with 13 points, with Ron Allen adding 10.

Granite visits Civic Memorial for a non-conference clash Tuesday night before hosting Belleville East Jan. 15.

VANDALIA 84, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 63: Blake Marks scored 26 points and hauled in 13 rebounds, but East Alton-Wood River dropped an 84-63 decision to Vandalia in a non-conference road game Friday night.

The Oilers fell to 4-11 on the year with the loss.

Christian Hunter had 15 points for EA-WR and Justin Englar 11.

The Oilers host Litchfield Tuesday night, then host Dupo Jan. 15 before playing in the Litchfield Invitational beginning Jan. 16.

GREENVILLE 57, ROXANA 51: Roxana traveled to Greenville for a South Central Conference clash with the Comets Friday night and came away with a 57-51 loss.

The Shells fell to 9-6 overall, 1-1 in the SCC: the Comets, who won their sixth game on the trot, went ot 9-6 overall, 4-0 in the league.

Roxana hosts Madison in a non-conference clash at Milazzo Gym Tuesday night, then travels to Staunton Jan. 15 before commencing play in the Litchfield Invitational Jan. 16.

WRESTLING

TIGERS 10TH AT CHEESEHEAD: Unbeaten days for Noah Surtin and James Watters helped Edwardsville to a 10th-place standing after the opening day of the Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis., Friday.

The Tigers had 90 points to stand 10th after one day, trailing ninth-place Southeast Polk, Iowa, who had 91.5 points, and the host Galloping Ghosts, who stood eighth at 92.5. Chicago Mount Carmel's Caravan led with 142 points, with Orland Park Sandberg second at 138.5, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn., and Platte County, Mo., tied for third at 119.5 and Apple Valley, Minn., fifth at 119.

Surtin, at 106, and Watters, at 185, have guaranteed themselves no worse than eighth with their performances. Surtin and Watters each recorded two pins to advance.

Guy Brown (152) and Chris Prosser (170) also remained alive for a title despite going 2-1 on the day, Jaleen Yancey, Ben Schlueter, Devion Yancey, Rafael Roman, Baylor Montgomery and Mason Taylor are also still alive in the championship bracket going into the second day. Cole Mikulaut and Deontae Yancey both lost first-round bouts and were relegated to the consolation brackets.

The tournament was set to resume Saturday morning.

