FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 54, HIGHLAND 38: Matthew Jackson led Jersey with 16 points, Seth Churchman contributed 14 points and Tucker Shalley had nine points as the Panthers won over Highland at Havens Gym.

The score was tied 13-13 at the end of the first quarter, but from then on, it was all Jersey, leading at halftime 23-20 and at the end of the third quarter 44-29.

The Panthers are now 17-12, while the Bulldogs drop to 2-26.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62. WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 26: Brett Terry led the way with 20 points, while Iggy McGee had 14 points and Jaxson Hendricks 12 in the Explorers' win at Gibault.

Marquette led all the way through, with quarter scores 20-4, 38-13 and 52-23 in favor of the Explorers.

Gavin Kohnz led the Hawks with nine points, Jude Green scored four points, and three players --- Ryan Bollinger, Kamron Hanvey and Will Simonton --- all scored three points.

Marquette is now 21-6, while Gibault drops to 7-21.

EAST ST. LOUIS 67, O'FALLON 45: Armond Williams had a big game for East Side with 26 points, while LaShawn Johnson chipped in with 17 points and Patrick Readye had seven in the Flyers' win at the Panther Dome.

East Side led all the way throughout, with quarter scores of 23-6, 37-16 and 54-30.

The Flyers up their mark to 18-10, while the Panthers are now 22-6.

COLLINSVILLE 49, BELLEVILLE WEST 43: Ray'Sean Taylor led the Kahoks once again, this time with 18 points, and also broke the Kahoks' all-time scoring record, passing Tom Parker on the all-time list, while Keydrian Jones added 12 points and Cawhan Smith 10 as Collinsville won at Belleville West.

The Maroons led at the end of the first quarter 14-12, but the Kahoks led at halftime 28-25, and seeing the lead cut to 33-31 after three quarters. Collinsville outscored West 16-12 in the final quarter to take the road win.

Ty Lampley led the Maroons with 13 points, with Greg Wells scoring nine points and Javieon Wells adding eight.

The Kahoks are now 26-3, while West falls to 14-11.

CARLINVILLE 58, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54: Addis Moore had one of his best games of the season Friday night, scoring 23 points, while Jon Watson had 16 points and Lane Gage 12 in Southwestern's loss at Carlinville.

The Piasa Birds led at the end of the first quarter 12-8, but the Cavaliers took a 31-27 lead at halftime, then led 44-39 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Carlinville is now 11-14, while Southwestern drops to 7-21.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 55, GRANITE CITY 45: Christian Jones led Granite with 15 points, Rio Dujmovic added eight points and Marcus Peppers seven as the visiting Warriors lost at Mater Dei.

The Knights led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, then 26-19 at halftime and 37-27 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Caleb Zurliene led Mater Dei with 16 points, Jacob Schadegg added 15 points and Grant Goebel had nine points.

The Knights are now 25-5, while the Warriors fall to 12-15.

MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 56, VALMEYER 29: Harrison Miller led Valmeyer with 11 points, Henry Weber had eight points and Braden Miller had four as the Pirates lost at Marissa-Coulterville.

The Meteors led all the way through, with quarter scores of 15-7, 22-12 and 33-20.

Sebastian Ivory-Greer led Marissa with 14 points, Logan Jones scored 11 points and Austin Lawless scored 10 points.

The Meteors are now 23-5, while Valmeyer goes to 12-15.

TRIAD 61, CIVIC MEMORIAL 39: Both Luke Cox and Michael Tentis each had 21 points, while Nate Winslow added 10 as Triad won a Mississippi Valley Conference game at CM.

The Knights led all the way, having quarter scores of 12-10, 22-19 and 42-31 in going on to the win.

Alex Reams led the Eagles with 11 points, while Keaton Loewen scored nine points and Trey Hall had eight.

Triad is now 21-8, with CM falling to 9-20 on the year.

HARDEN CALHOUN 60, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 33: Corey Nelson came up with 18 points, while both Bryce Ellerman and Brody Caselton each had 12 as the Warriors won their regular season finale over Griggsville[Perry.

Calhoun led all the way, with quarter scores reading 16-5, 34-13 and 47-21 at the end of the periods.

Dalton Sheurmann had nine points for the Tornadoes, while Kirk Cash had eight points and Tate Kuszman had seven points.

The Warriors conclude their regular season 23-7, while Griggsville-Pery fell to 8-18.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jersey 54, Highland 38

Roxana 37, Staunton 24

Marquette Catholic 62, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 26

East St. Louis 67, O'Fallon 45

Collinsville 49, Belleville West 43\

Carlinville 58, Piasa Southwestern 54

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 55, Granite City 45

Alton 43, Edwardsville 40

Marissa-Coulterville 56, Valmeyer 29

Triad 61, Civic Memorial 39

Hardin Calhoun 60, Griggsville-Perry 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2020 IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL AT COLLINSVILLE --- FINAL

Edwardsville 50, Collinsville 40

HOCKEY

MSCHA PLAYOFFS

DOUG WICKENHEISER MEMORIAL CUP --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-TWO SERIES

GAME ONE

St. Chalres Duchesne Catholic 5, Arnold Fox 3 (Duchesne leads series 1-0)

Oakville 6, Westminster Christian 4 (Oakville leads series 1-0)

MVCHA PLAYOFFS --- SEMIFINALS

BEST-OF-THREE SERIES

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Triad 5, Alton 3 (Triad wins series 2-1)

CLASS 2A

Freeburg/Waterloo 6, Collinsville 3 (Freeburg/Waterloo wins series 2-1)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 5, Dallas Stars 1

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University 80, Virginia Commonwealth 62

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 60, Indiana State 42

More like this: