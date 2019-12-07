Friday Night Sports Roundup: Beckman Pours in 23 as Roxana Tops Hawks, Calhoun, Collinsville, East St. Louis Win
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ROXANA 61, CARROLLTON 47: Andrew Beckman led Roxana with 23 points, Gavin Huffman added 16 and Jacob Golenor 11 as the Shells won on the road at Carrollton.
The Hawks held a slim 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Roxana took the advantage at 27-25 at halftime, then broke the game open in the third, outscoring Carrollton 21-12 to take a 48-37 lead, then went on to the win.
Kyle Leonard led the Hawks with 18 points, with Jacob Graner adding eight points, and Grant Pohlman and Max Arnett each having six points.
The Shells are now 5-1, while Carrollton falls to 0-2.
COLLINSVILLE 53, O'FALLON 50: Ray'Sean Taylor hit for 21 points, Cawhan Smith added 18 and Nate Hall six as Collinsville got by O'Fallon in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
The Kahoks led after the first quarter 15-10, then saw the lead slightly cut to 24-21 at halftime, then 41-35 after three, but the Panthers rallied to come within three, taking the fourth quarter 15-12, but Collinsville held on to win.
Shaun Riley II led O'Fallon with 18 points, with Dawson Algee scoring 13 and Caleb Burton six.
The Kahoks improve to 5-0, while the Panthers fell for the first time this season, and are now 4-1.
EAST ST. LOUIS 62, BELLEVILLE EAST 34: Jashawn Anderson was the leading scorer for East Side with 18 points, while Jabril Olivaria had 11 points and Armond Williams 10 as the Flyers began their SWC season with a win at home over Belleville East.
East St. Louis led all the way through, with advantages of 17-9, 34-15 and 56-24 at each quarter break.
The Flyers are now 3-1, and the Lancers drop to 4-2.
HARDIN CALHOUN 43, BUNKER HILL 31: Corey Nelson led the way with 17 points, while Ben Eberlin added 12 and both Brody Caselton and Stone Zirkelbach had six each as Calhoun won its season opener over Bunker Hill at home.
It was all Warriors in the first half, taking leads of 14-3 and 28-8 in the first half, but the Minutemen rallied in the third to cut the advantage to 33-19. but Calhoun had the answers in the final quarter, drawing the period 12-12 to produce the win.
The Warriors start their season with a 1-0 mark.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Carlinville 54, East Alton-Wood River 29
Marquette Catholic 36, Nokomis 30
Roxana 61, Carrollton 47
Collinsville 53, O'Fallon 50
East St. Louis 62, Belleville East 34
Springfield 57, Granite City 56
Alton 83, Jersey 66
Belleville West 37, Edwardsville 25
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East St. Louis 71, St. Louis John Burroughs School 54
MVCHA HOCKEY
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Freeburg/Waterloo 12, East Alton-Wood River 0
St. John Vianney Catholic 10, O'Fallon 0
Granite City 13, Bethalto 1
Belleville 13, Edwardsville 1
WRESTLING
RON SAUER DUALS AT FOX HIGH SCHOOL, ARNOLD, MO.
Collinsville 45, Belleville East 35
St. Louis Whitfield School 48, Collinsville 18
Edwardsville 52, Ozark, Mo. 19
Wentzville, Mo. Holt 43, Collinsville 31
Edwardsville 65, Rolla, Mo. 7
NCAA FOOTBALL
PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AT LEVI'S STADIUM, SANTA CLARA, CALIF.
Oregon 37, Utah 15
More like this: