Friday night scoreboard
FRIDAY’S SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville 73, Collinsville 40
Mulberry Grove 56, Bunker Hill 51
East St. Louis 69, Alton 52
O’Fallon 84, Granite City 37
Marquette Catholic 61, St. Louis Lift for Life 34
Waterloo Gibault 63, Metro East Lutheran 60
Civic Memorial 55, Jersey 39
Roxana 51, East Alton-Wood River 36
North Greene 67, Hardin-Calhoun 54
Brussels 44, Greenfield Northwestern 41
Piasa Southwestern 53, Carlinville 38
Triad 61, Waterloo 56
Mascoutah 37, Highland 35
Belleville Althoff 67, Cahokia 57
North Mac 70, Carrollton 67
NHL
St. Louis 4, New Jersey 1
More like this: