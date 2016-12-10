Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa moves his way to the basket inside against Collinsville. (Photo by Brent Feeney)FRIDAY’S SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 73, Collinsville 40

Mulberry Grove 56, Bunker Hill 51

East St. Louis 69, Alton 52

O’Fallon 84, Granite City 37

Marquette Catholic 61, St. Louis Lift for Life 34

Waterloo Gibault 63, Metro East Lutheran 60

Civic Memorial 55, Jersey 39

Roxana 51, East Alton-Wood River 36

North Greene 67, Hardin-Calhoun 54

Brussels 44, Greenfield Northwestern 41

Piasa Southwestern 53, Carlinville 38

Triad 61, Waterloo 56

Mascoutah 37, Highland 35

Belleville Althoff 67, Cahokia 57

North Mac 70, Carrollton 67

 

NHL

St. Louis 4, New Jersey 1

