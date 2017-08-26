North Greene loses heartbreaker



North Greene fell in a heartbreaker on the football field to Routt 27-26 in overtime at White Hall.

The Spartans forced overtime under new head coach Barry Creviston when they scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 20 apiece. Routt got possession to start the overtime, scored, and converted the point after touchdown. North Greene scored, but went for two and couldn’t convert.

The Spartans will travel to face the Camp Point Central Panthers next Friday night.

Marquette Catholic wins opener

Marquette Catholic took on backyard rival Civic Memorial at Public School Stadium on Friday night and prevailed 21-7.

MELHS bows to Fisher

Metro East Lutheran lost its season opener to Fisher on the road 77-6

MELHS travels to Madison for an 11 a.m. contest next Saturday.

Breese Central defeats East Alton-Wood River

Breese Central upended a solid East Alton-Wood River team in an offensive shootout 48-41 at Breese Central.

Breese Central at quarter time 7-6, at halftime it was 28-21 East Alton-Wood River, then Breese Central took the lead 33-28 at three-quarter time before pulling out the 48-41 win.

East Alton-Wood River hosts Civic Memorial on Friday night.

Greenfield-Northwestern loses to Mendon Unity

Greenfield-Northwestern lost to Mendon Unity in a road game on Friday night 38-14.

The Tigers were behind in the game 32-6 at the half.

Jacob Foiles got the Tigers on the board first with a 41-yard run, but it was all Mustangs after that. They proceeded to score 38 straight points until Cody Brown scored on a 16-yard run.

The Tigers host Brown County this upcoming Friday.John Hough also contributed to this story.

