WEEK ONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Cahokia 34, Alton 15

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East Alton-Wood River 29, Harrisburg 28 (OT)

Roxana 16, Robinson 13

Edwardsville 41, Jackson, Mo. 34 (2OT)

Civic Memorial 24, Marquette Catholic 3

Jersey 35, Granite City 0

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14

Camp Point Central 40, Carrollton 0

Virden North Mac 40, Carlinville 0

Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12

Breese Central 35, Trenton Wesclin 19

Article continues after sponsor message

Danville 21, Belleville West 12

Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26

O'Fallon 23, Normal Community 17

Triad 41, Mattoon 22

Waterloo 13, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2

Martinsville 51, Metro-East Lutheran 6

Freeburg 46, Sparta 12

Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0

Highland 64, Washington 10

Camp Point Central 43, Carrollton 0

Greenfield Northwestern 40, Beardstown 14

Winchester West Central 38, Concord Triopia 6

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 40, Hardin Calhoun 22

More like this:

Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Feb. 28, 2025
Mar 1, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Feb 18, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
Feb 7, 2025
Play It Again Sports Roundup - Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 - Southwestern, MELHS, Calhoun, Althoff, Triad, Post Boys Regional Wins
Feb 27, 2025
Play It Again Sports Scoreboard - Jan. 28, 2025
Jan 29, 2025

 