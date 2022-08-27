Friday Night High School Football Scores
WEEK ONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Cahokia 34, Alton 15
East Alton-Wood River 29, Harrisburg 28 (OT)
Roxana 16, Robinson 13
Edwardsville 41, Jackson, Mo. 34 (2OT)
Civic Memorial 24, Marquette Catholic 3
Jersey 35, Granite City 0
Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14
Camp Point Central 40, Carrollton 0
Virden North Mac 40, Carlinville 0
Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12
Breese Central 35, Trenton Wesclin 19
Danville 21, Belleville West 12
Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26
O'Fallon 23, Normal Community 17
Triad 41, Mattoon 22
Waterloo 13, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2
Martinsville 51, Metro-East Lutheran 6
Freeburg 46, Sparta 12
Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0
Highland 64, Washington 10
Greenfield Northwestern 40, Beardstown 14
Winchester West Central 38, Concord Triopia 6
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 40, Hardin Calhoun 22
