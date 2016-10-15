East Alton-Wood River notches another win over Nokomis

East Alton-Wood River moved to a 5-3 overall record with a 46-34 triumph over Nokomis Friday at Nokomis.

The Oilers broke out to a 21-13 lead in the first quarter, then scored 13 more points in the second period to go up 34-19 at the half. Nokomis rebounded with 15 points in the third quarter to the Oilers’ 0 to knot the game at 34-all at the end of three.

In the fourth quarter, the Oilers pushed ahead with 12 points to finish the game 46-34.

East Alton-Wood River finishes its regular season at Mount Olive and now has a strong bid for the playoffs.

Calhoun drills Routt in contest at Hardin

Calhoun came back from a loss to Carrollton to thump Routt 54-22 at Calhoun.

Wes Klocke scored the first three touchdowns for the Warriors on runs of 21, 4 and 3 yards in the first and early in the second quarter. Routt scored in the second quarter to make it 24-6, then Cole Lammy ran 62 yards, Klocke scored again on a 57-yard run, then Jacob Watters ran 46 yards for a touchdown. Scout White scored Calhoun’s final touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Klocke had eight carries for 142 yards. Watters rushed seven times for 71 yards. White had 10 carries for 92 yards and Lammy carried five times for 111 yards.

“We executed well on offense,” said Aaron Elmore, the Calhoun head football coach. “It was a good team effort tonight.”

Calhoun stands 6-2 on the season and finishes at Brown County this upcoming Friday.

Pawnee trips MELHS-Madison 47-12

Pawnee tripped Metro East Lutheran-Madison 47-12 on Friday night at Pawnee.

Earl Green caught five passes for 37 yards in the game. Green rushed 9 times for 65 yards to lead the Knights.

Darion Brooks completed four passes in 10 attempts for 47 yards for the Knights.

Pawnee moved to a 19-6 lead after one, 39-6 at the half, 47-12 at the end of three and then the score remained the same in the fourth quarter.

Jvyaun Wilson scored on a 60-yard kickoff return in the first period. Darion Brooks connected with Green for a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

MELHS, 0-8, closes its season at Bunker Hill next Friday.

Southwestern gets 100-yard game from soph Simmons in loss to Cavaliers

Southwestern lost to Carlinville 55-14 at Carlinville Friday night, but sophomore Davante Simmons filled in for Brandon Beacoat and rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Caleb Robinson fired a 30-yard pass to receiver Michael Nolte for the other Piasa Birds’ score of 30 yards.

Piasa Birds’ head coach Aaron Fricke said the boys had their heads up after the game because they gave it everything they had.

“They are excited to try to get a fourth win next week against Roxana and improve their record from last season,” he said.

The Piasa Birds’ lost running back Brandon Beacoat in the game when he suffered a broken leg on the opening kickoff.

Southwestern travels to Roxana to end its season on Friday night.

Belleville West tops Granite City

Belleville West defeated Granite City 37-13 at Belleville West on Friday night.

Granite City falls to 4-4 with the defeat and finish at Edwardsville this upcoming Friday.

Quarterback Freddie Edwards had 143 yards and two touchdowns rushing of 5 and 70 yards for Granite City.

Highland slips by Jersey 49-46 despite four Baalman touchdowns

Highland nipped Jersey 49-46 on Friday night at Jerseyville.

Jersey’s Brandon Baalman had four touchdowns for Jersey in the game on runs 1, 15, 56 and 3 yards.

The Panthers’ Drew Sauerwein ran 2 yards for a score and hit Jacob Brady with a 7-yard pass for a score.

Jersey drops to 2-6 overall with the loss.

Bunker Hill falls to South Fork

The Bunker Hill Minutemen football team lost Friday's away conference game against South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville by a score of 56-6.

Area Friday Night Scores

Belleville West 37, Granite City 13

Carrollton 38, Beardstown 32

Calhoun 54, Routt 22

Carlinville 55, Southwestern 14

Edwardsville 44, Alton 6

Triad 30, CM 21

Highland 49, Jersey 46

East Alton-Wood River 46, Nokomis 34

Pawnee 47, MELHS-Madison 12

Roxana 31, Staunton 6

South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville 56, Bunker Hill 6

Other Scores

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY:

Waterloo 26. Mascoutah 14

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERNCE:

East St. Louis 60, Collinsville 0

O’Fallon 70, Belleville East 28

WIVC SOUTH:

Greenfield-Northwestern 14, Concord-Triopia 0

Camp Point Central 48, Pleasant Hill 14

Mendon Unity 63, West Central 0

SOUTH CENTRAL:

Vandalia 32, Pana 7

Hillsboro 54. Litchfield 21

Greenville 46. Gillespie 6

Saturday

7 p.m. – Mount Olive at Marquette Catholic

