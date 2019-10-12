Friday Night Football Scores
WEEK SEVEN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Carbondale 50, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21
Cahokia 60, Mt. Vernon 7
Red Bud 38, Brentwood, Mo. 12
Civic Memorial 34, Waterloo 14
Columbia 56, Breese Central 12
Freeburg 42, Trenton Wesclin 0
Greenville 27, Staunton 0
Mascoutah 48, Jersey 28
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Granite City 14
Salem 59, Carlyle 10
Carrollton 44, Pleasant Hill 12
Hardin Calhoun 26, Winchester West Central 7
Greenfield Northwestern 47, White Hall North Greene 0
Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14
Matoon 26, Collinsville 20
Roxana 30 Gillespie 16
Highland 21, Triad 7
East Alton-Wood River 66, Kincaid South Fork 6
Vandalia 46, Piasa Southwestern 0