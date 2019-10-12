WEEK SEVEN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Carbondale 50, Belleville Althoff Catholic 21

Cahokia 60, Mt. Vernon 7

Red Bud 38, Brentwood, Mo. 12

Civic Memorial 34, Waterloo 14

Columbia 56, Breese Central 12

Freeburg 42, Trenton Wesclin 0

Greenville 27, Staunton 0

Mascoutah 48, Jersey 28

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 49, Granite City 14

Salem 59, Carlyle 10

Carrollton 44, Pleasant Hill 12

Hardin Calhoun 26, Winchester West Central 7

Greenfield Northwestern 47, White Hall North Greene 0

Edwardsville 40, Belleville West 14

Matoon 26, Collinsville 20

Roxana 30 Gillespie 16

Highland 21, Triad 7

East Alton-Wood River 66, Kincaid South Fork 6

Vandalia 46, Piasa Southwestern 0

 