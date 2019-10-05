WEEK SIX HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Jersey 33. Waterloo 28

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 43, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 20

Alton 41, O’Fallon 36

Highland 64, Civic Memorial 28

Breese Central 21, Red Bud 20

Cahokia 21, Centralia 7

East St. Louis 43, Edwardsville 21

Carlinville 21, Gillespie 7

Roxana 47, Litchfield 14

Piasa Southwestern 36, Staunton 29

Carrollton 34, Winchester West Central 28

Granite City 54, Collinsville 49

Columbia 42, Freeburg 0

Louisiana, Mo. 59, Dupo 28

White Hall North Greene 19, Hardin Calhoun 14

Greenfield Northwestern 56, Pleasant Hill 14

Marion 42, Belleville Althoff Catholic 35

Triad 22, Mascoutah 12

Trenton Wesclin 45, Carlyle 21

EIGHT-MAN

Danville Schlarman Catholic 26, Bunker Hill 20

Pawnee 48, Metro-East Lutheran 36

 