Friday Night Football Scores
WEEK SIX HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Jersey 33. Waterloo 28
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 43, Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 20
Alton 41, O’Fallon 36
Highland 64, Civic Memorial 28
Breese Central 21, Red Bud 20
Cahokia 21, Centralia 7
East St. Louis 43, Edwardsville 21
Carlinville 21, Gillespie 7
Roxana 47, Litchfield 14
Piasa Southwestern 36, Staunton 29
Carrollton 34, Winchester West Central 28
Granite City 54, Collinsville 49
Columbia 42, Freeburg 0
Louisiana, Mo. 59, Dupo 28
White Hall North Greene 19, Hardin Calhoun 14
Greenfield Northwestern 56, Pleasant Hill 14
Marion 42, Belleville Althoff Catholic 35
Triad 22, Mascoutah 12
Trenton Wesclin 45, Carlyle 21
EIGHT-MAN
Danville Schlarman Catholic 26, Bunker Hill 20
Pawnee 48, Metro-East Lutheran 36