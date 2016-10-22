Marquette Catholic captures Prairie State Conference title

Marquete Catholic clinched the Prairie State Conference championship with a 16-6 win over South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville on the road on Friday night.

The Explorers increase their overall record to 7-2 and finish unblemished in the conference at 7-0.

D’Avion Peebles had a huge game for the Explorers with 189 yards on the ground. He darted in from 38 yards out with just over 3 minutes left, to put the game in the Explorers’ hands.

Marquette was behind 6-3 at one point, but had a long drive for a score to move to a 9-6 lead. Kicker Liam Maher hit a field goal for the other Explorers’ three points.

Carrollton earns playoff bid with 50-18 thrashing of Triopia

Carrollton assured itself of a playoff spot with a 50-18 thumping of Triopia at Triopia on Friday night.

The Hawks are now 6-3 overall.

Jerrett Smith was once again the spark plug for the Hawks with three touchdowns rushing and he threw for one as well. Wade Prough threw two touchdowns and ran for another score.

Taylorville drops CM 41-0

Taylorville defeated Civic Memorial 41-0 on Friday night at Taylorville in the final regular season game for the Eagles.

Taylorville rocketed to a 14-0 start at the end of one, scored 13 more in the second quarter to make it 27-0 at halftime and 14 more in the third quarter to push the lead to 41-0. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter for the final 41-0 tally.

CM finishes the regular season 5-4 and awaits its stance in the playoffs Saturday night.

Jersey bows to Columbia 48-28

Jersey concluded its season with a 2-7 mark, losing to Columbia 48-28.

The game was tied 7-7 at the end of one, then Columbia bolted out to a 28-14 halftime lead with two scores in the second period. In the third, Columbia outscored Jersey 13-6 to move to a 41-20 lead at the end of three. Jersey outscored Columbia 8-7 in the fourth quarter to make the final 48-28.

Calhoun loses to Brown County in regular season finale

Calhoun lost its regular season finale to Brown County 15-6 on the road.

Wes Klocke scored Cahoun’s only touchdown.

“We turned the ball over too many times and had 35- and a 75-yard run called back due to holds,” Calhoun head coach Aaron Elmore said. “We played hard, just have to play better.”

Redbirds lose in season finale 41-7 to Belleville West

Belleville West had a strong game against Alton to move to 5-4 overall and still have a chance at a playoff bid.

Alton finishes 0-9 for the season. Quarterback Taylor Price completed eight passes for 82 yards; Kiondray Samelton rushed 12 times for 56 yards on the ground.

Bunker Hill beats MELHS 23-6

Bunker Hill beat Metro East Lutheran 23-6 at Bunker Hill on Friday night.

MELHS closed the season with an 0-9 mark.

Unity Seymour beats Greenfield-Northwestern

Greenfield-Northwestern finished 6-3 with a 36-14 defeat to Unity-Seymour on Friday night.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES

Edwardsville 49, Granite City 12

Marquette Catholic 16, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville 6

Carrollton 51, Triopia 18

East Alton-Wood River 46, Mount Olive 7

Columbia 48, Jersey 28

Taylorville 41, CM 0

Belleville West 41, Alton 7

Southwestern 28, Roxana 24

Bunker Hill 23, MELHS 6

Unity-Seymour 36, Greenfield 14

Camp Point Central 41, North Greene 6

East St. Louis 46, O'Fallon 14

Collinsville 35, Belleville East 28

Carlinville 65, Litchfield 10

Gillespie 27, Staunton 20

Pana 35, Hillsboro 0

Vandalia 27, Greenville 25

