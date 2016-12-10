BOYS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 55, JERSEY 39: David Lane scored 15 points as Civic Memorial defeated Jersey 55-39 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game in Jerseyville Friday night.

The Eagles went to 4-3 overall, 1-2 in the MVC with the win; Jersey fell to 1-6 overall, 0-2 in the league.

CM grabbed a 14-12 lead at quarter time and got it to 30-24 at the long break before limiting the Panthers to two points in the third term to get to a 40-26 lead at the final break. Jersey made a run at CM in the final quarter but fell short.

Caden Clark added 13 for the Eagles, with Jaquan Adams adding 10. Kurt Hall led the Panthers with 15 points

NORTH GREENE 67, HARDIN-CALHOUN 54: North Greene got off to a 29-16 halftime lead and was never threatened as the Spartans defeated Hardin-Calhoun 67-54 in the third-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Friday.

The Warriors fell to 1-3 on the year.

Wes Klocke led Calhoun with 14 points, with Jared Brackett and Gunner Armbruster each scoring 10. Booth led the Spartans with 22 points, with Jonah Hopper chipping in 15.

Calhoun hosts West Central at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BRUSSELS 44, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 41: Three free throws from Darren Klaas gave Brussels a 44-41 win over Greenfield Northwestern in the seventh-place game of the North Greene Spartan Classic in White Hall Friday.

Keaton Rose led the Raiders with 18 points, with Brady Ellis adding 17, Klaas five and Austin Spears four.

MULBERRY GROVE 56, BUNKER HILL 51

Article continues after sponsor message

Mulberry Grove defeated Bunker Hill 56-61 in a contest on Friday night. Bunker Hill is now 4-3 after the loss.

Dane Sellers had 15 points for the Minutemen, Chase Williams had 12 points and Storm Coffman tallied 11 points.

"Mulberry Grove stepped on the court ready to fight," said the Bunker Hill coach. "They were in it and their fans were in it. Our team on the other hand, was not.

"Our offense was moving in slow motion. We did not rebound well at times, which led to second chance points. We just did not look like ourselves. This is a good game for us to learn from. I have to hand it to Mulberry Grove, they played hard and deserved to win."

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 53, CARLINVILLE 38: Piasa Southwestern got out to a 34-18 lead on Carlinville at the half and ran out a 53-38 winner over the Cavaliers in Carlinville Friday night.

Collin Baumgartner led the Birds with 23 points; Caleb Robinson added nine.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 63, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 60

Metro East Lutheran battled a tough Waterloo Gibault team to the wire Friday night, but lost by three points – 63-60.

MELHS fell to 4-5 with the defeat. Waterloo Gibault improved to 6-1 and is one of the better teams in the state in IHSA Class 2A.

JJ Schwartz and Braden Worsley again led the Knights with 18 points apiece. Larry Harris and Kyle Johnson followed in scoring with seven and six points respectively.

MELHS hosts Nokomis at 7:30 tonight.

NORTH MAC 70, CARROLLTON 67: Carrollton played a tight, nip-and-tuck game against North Mac Friday night, the Hawks coming out on the short end of a 70-67 decision.

The Hawks held a 41-35 halftime lead on North Mac and a 53-51 lead at three-quarter time before the Panthers took the lead in the final quarter and held on for the win.

More like this: