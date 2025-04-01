SATURDAY, MARCH 29 PLAY IT AGAIN BOYS SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 10, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 0: Althoff scored twice in both the first and fifth innings, four runs in the second, and single runs in the third and fourth to take the win over Westminster of west St. Louis County at Plummer Park in Edwardsville.

Jason Dowell and Cooper Zimmer had a hit and two RBIs for the Crusaders, while Mateo Alber and Bo Gomric both had a hit and an RBI each, and Tyler Birdsong and Ben Vosse each had a hit. Alec Underwood struck out three while on the mound, with Andrew Trankle fanning one.

Althoff is now 9-1, while the Wildcats slip to 3-3.

CINCINNATI HILLS CHRISTIAN 8, BELLEVILLE EAST 6: At a tournament at the USA Baseball Complex in Memphis, Cincinnati Hills Christian hit a bottom of the seventh grand slam to defeat East.

Tommy Kramkowski had two hits and an RBI for the Lancers, with Brody Lindemann having two hits, both Kale Briscoe and Grady Davis had a hit and an RBI each, Caden Cages came up with a hit, and Jalen Jones drove in a run. Logan Faust struck out five on the mound, while Lindemann and Luke Monroe both fanned one each.

East is now 3-3.

ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC 2, TRIAD 0: In the first game of a cluster at Vianney in Kirkwood, Mo., the host Golden Griffins scored single runs in the fifth and sixth to defeat Triad.

Hayden Bugger had both of the Knights' hits, while Nolan Keller struck out four while on the mound.

Vianney is now 7-0, after winning their second game of the day, defeating Jackson, Mo. 7-0.

TRIAD 5. JACKSON, MO. 2: In Triad's second game, the Knights scored all five of their runs in the third to pick up a split on the day.

Keegan Seipp had two hits and a RBI for Triad, while both Hayden Bugger and Gabe Deaver each had a hit and RBI, and Hayden Bernreuter, Jaxon Vaughn, and Braxton Yates each had a hit. Nathan Klucker struck our four on the mound, while Bernreuter struck out three, and Grayson Yank fanned one.

The Knights are 6-1, while the Indians slip to 1-4.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC 1: At Plummer Park in Edwardsville, McGivney scored three runs in the first, six in the second, and four in the fourth to take the win over St. Teresa.

Reilly Sutberry led the Griffins with two hits and two RBIs, while Omar Avalos had two hits and a RBI, David Carroll had a pair of hits, both Justin Terhaar and Issac Wendler had a hit and two RBIs, Mason Holmes and Scott Phelps had a hit and RBI apiece, and Drew Kleinheider had a hit. Holmes also had five strikeouts on the mound, with Ben Sink fanning four.

McGivney is now 7-2, while the Bulldogs go to 3-6.

TAYLORVILLE 6, JERSEY 1: Taylorville scored three runs in the third and the sixth to win at Jersey's park.

Bryce Hutchens had a hit and the Panthers' only RBI, while both Jordan Bolds and Shane Lamer had the other hits. Lamer also struck out two on the mound, with John Krodos and Brady Maxeimer fanning one each.

The Tornadoes are now 5-0, while Jersey slips to 3-3.

CINCINNATI HILS CHRISTIAN 13, COLLINSVILLE 12: In a slugfest at the tournament in the USA Baseball Complex in Memphis, Cincinnati Hills scored eight runs in the second, and three more in the fifth, in going on to take a narrow win over Collinsville.

Carson Parill had a magnificent day at the plate for the Kahoks, getting five hits and four RBIs, while Ben Tillman had a hit and two RBIs, Carter Harrington came up with a hit and RBI, Adam Bovinett, Braden Hanson, and Henry Stirnaman each had a hit, Tyler Huntebrinker had two RBIs, and Luke Robinson also had a RBI. Bovinett, Hanson, and Stirnaman all struck out one batter each.

HERNANDO, MISS. 18, COLLINSVILLE 5: In Collinsville's final game in Memphis, Hernando, Miss., scored seven times in the first, then four runs each in the second and fourth to take a big win over the Kahoks.

Harrington had two hits and two RBIs for Collinsville, while Stirnaman had two hits and an RBI, Elijah Clay had a hit and an RBI, and Bovinett, Reznor Hartmann, and Roman Pomerantz all had hits. Matt Reynolds struck out two while on the mound, with Rainn Hoelting fanning one.

The Tigers go to 13-7-1, while the Kahoks are now 3-6.

In a game played on Friday, Red Bud defeated Lebanon 8-2, while at Busch Stadium, Edwardsville won over Carthage, Illini West 9-0.

VOLLEYBALL

At the Belleville East Invitational Tournament, St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic won over Alton 25-23, 25-21, Maryville Christian won over the Lancers; JV team 21-25, 27-25, 15-6, Palos Heights Chicago Christian won over Metro-East Lutheran 25-6, 25-14, Father McGivney Catholic defeated Collinsville 26-24, 18-25, 17-15, Parkway South swept Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23, 25-13, the Lancers swept Lexington, Ky., Henry Clay 25-19. 25-9, Collinsville won over Alton 25-14, 25-13, McGivney won over Duchesne 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, the Crusaders defeated Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo. 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, Henry Clay won over Belleville West 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, Chicago Christian won over Maryville Christian 25-21, 25-21, the East JV won over Metro-East 25-7, 25-9, Alton also defeated Metro-East 25-14, 25-16, the Lancers' varsity won over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 25-14, 27-25, Saxony won over West 25-16. 25-23, the Lancers' JV won over Collinsville 24-26, 25-20, 17-16, East defeated Elmhurst York 25-18, 25-20, Chicago Christian slipped past the Griffins 19-25. 25-16. 25-22, and the Crusaders swept Henry Clay 25-23, 25-16.

In the Chicago Marist Catholic tournament, O'Fallon lost to Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 19-25, 25-18, 15-13, but bounced back to win over the Marist JV 2-1, and in their final match, won over Wilmette Loyola Academy Catholic 25-23, 25-22.

In a tournament at Joliet West, Edwardsville defeated Wheaton North on Friday 25-18- 25-23, and Evergreen Park 25-10, 25-20. On Saturday, the Tigers won over Minooka 25-21, 25-20, but lost to the hosts 25-16, 25-23, but bounced back to win over Oswego East 25-22. 25-18.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS 5, MINNESOTA TWINS 1: Lars Nootbaar had two hits and two RBIs to help lead the St. Louis Cardinals to their second straight win to open the season 5-1 over the Minnesota Twins Saturday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Nolan Arenado, Ivan Hererra, and Victor Scott II also had two hits each, while Erick Fedde allowed only one run on two hits in six innings of work on the mound.

The Cardinals took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth when Arenado doubled, Alec Burleson walked, Herrera singled in a run, and after a walk and two strikeouts, Nootbaar singled home a pair of runs.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS BLUES 2, COLORADO AVALANCHE 1: Pavel Buchnevich scored at 8:54 of the third period off a rebound of a shot by Ryan Suter to give the St. Louis Blues a big 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Buchnevich goal extended the Blues' winning streak to nine in a row, and solidified their hold on the second wild card playoff spot to six points over the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the Utah Hockey Club. St. Louis is, in fact, tied with the Minnesota Wild for the number one wild card spot, but the Wild has a game in hand over the Blues.

Zach Bolduc scored in the first period to give the Blues the lead, but Colorado tied it up at 1-1on a goal shortly after by Nathan MacKinnon. Jordan Binnington was outstanding in goal for St. Louis, making 28 saves, many of them on the spectacular side, to keep the Blues in the game.

The Blues are now 40-28-7 for 87 points, and are 15-2-2 since the end of the Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

St. Louis returns home to Enterprise Center for a game Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Face-off time is 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 29 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 17, BELLEVILLE WEST 10: Triad scored in every inning but the seventh, scoring five times in the fifth and six runs in the sixth, surviving an eight-run fourth by West to win on the road in the first of two games for the Knights.

Addison Hagerty had three hits and three runs for Triad, while Delaney Hess had three hits and a RBI, Addi Jones had two hits and a RBI, Alli Luntz had a hit and three RBIs, both Andie Green and Addison Malette had a hit and RBI each, Grace Zitta came up with a hit, and Peyton Horn drove in a run. Abby Harper struck out five while inside the circle, while Hess struck out three.

Caleigh Dashner had two hits and two RBIs for the Maroons, while Sophia Ross had a pair of hits, Ella Weaver had a hit and two RBIs, Daijah Jackson, Kaylee Asher, Ellaina Jenkins, and Taylor McCaster all had a hit and RBI apiece, Addison Geluck came up with a hit, and Charli Coppernoll drove in a run. Jenkins also struck out two in the circle, while Kara Kramer fanned one.

West is now 1-3 on the season.

TRIAD 11, PARK HILLS, MO., CENTRAL 1: In Triad's second game of the day, the Knights put up three runs in the first, five in the second, and three more in the third to win over Park Hills, Mo., Central's spring team. Missouri schools usually play games in the fall.

Hess led Triad with three hits and four RBIs, with Green having two hits and two RBIs, both Syd Horn and Jones had two hits each, Hagerty had a hit and two RBIs, Zitta had a hit and RBI, Lauren Williams had a hit, and Kenzie Sievers had an RBI. Sievers also struck out eight in the circle, with Harper fanning one.

The Knights are now 5-2, while the Rebels open their spring season at 0-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, BARRY WESTERN 1: In a game played on Friday, Calhoun scored three times in both the second and sixth to take the win over Barry Western.

Lilly Pelleteir had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had three hits and a RBI, Lacy Pohlman had three hits, Arabel Eilerman had two hits and a RBI, both Carly Pohlman and Camryn Klaas had a hit and RBI each, Conely Klocke had a hit, and Anna Oswald also drove in a run. Gilman went all the way inside the circle, striking out 10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 8, CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST 3: Calhoun scored three times in the first and four more in the third to take the win in their opening game of a cluster at home.

Lacy Pohlman led the Warriors with two hits and three RBIs, while Gilman had two hits, Kiera Sievers and Pelletier had a hit and RBI each, Oswald had a hit, and Eilerman drove in a pair of runs. Eilerman also struck out five while in the circle, with Layla Longnecker fanning one.

The Chargers go to 2-6 after losing to Payson Seymour in their second game 5-2.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME CATHOLIC 1, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: QND made a third inning run stand up in defeating the Warriors in Calhoun's second game of the cluster.

Oswald had two hits for the Warriors, while Eilerman, Carly Pohlman, and Lacy Pohlman had the other hits. Gilman again went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

The Raiders are now 3-1, while Calhoun is now 4-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

SOCCER

ROXANA 1, LINCOLN 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Gianna Stassi scored in the second half of extra time to give Roxana the championship of the Route 66 Kickoff Classic at Virden North Mac High.

Stassi's goal was unassisted, while Genna Pruitt made five saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Shells are now 4-2-0, while the Railsplitters fall to 3-5-0.

In other games on the final day of the tournament, the host Panthers won over Riverton 2-0, Carlinville defeated Auburn 7-0, and Greenville won the third place match over Gillespie 2-1.

TRIAD 2, ALTON 0: Alina Ayran's brace (two goals) were enough to give Triad the three points over visiting Alton.

Sophia Bohnak and Cloe Graumanz had the assists for the Knights, while Payton Hartmann recorded the clean sheet in goal.

Triad improves to 2-2-0, while the Redbirds are 0-5-0.

In other games on the Saturday slate, Belleville Althoff Catholic and Granite City dueled to a 0-0 draw, Marquette Catholic won over St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic 1-0, Murphysboro won over Breese Central 2-0, and Winnetka New Trier won at Belleville West 2-0.

FRIDAY, MARCH 28 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

OMAHA, NEB. MILLARD NORTH 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 0: In a tournament at the USA Baseball Complex in Memphis, Millard North of Omaha, Neb., scored all four o its runs in the second inning to take the win over East.

Reid Newmayer had two hits for the Lancers, while Caden Cagas and Tommy Kramkowski had the other hits. Grady Davis struck out six while on the mound, with Owen Hodapp and Luke Monroe fanning two each.

The Mustangs are now 2-1 on the season.

BELLEVILLE EAST 13, PENINSULA, OHIO, WOODRIDGE 3: East bounced back in its second game off thee day, scoring three runs in the second and six in the third to take the win over Woodridge of Peninsula, Ohio.

Davis led the way for the Lancers with four hits and two RBIs, while Newmayer and Kramkowski both had two hits and two RBIs each, Nasir Fares had two hits and a RBI, Jalen Jones had a hit and RBI, and Kale Briscoe, Cagas, Logan Faust, Brady Lindemann, and Monroe all had hits. Fares also struck out six on the mound, while both Seth Guthrie and Kramkowski fanned two batters each.

SENATOBIA, MISS. MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS 9, COLLINSVILLE 0: In the same tournaments in Memphis, Magnolia Heights of Senatobia, Miss., scored once in the first and fourth, three in the second, and four in the third to take the win over Collinsville.

Adam Bovinett, Elijah Clay, Grant Darden, Carter Harrington, Roman Pomerantz, and Luke Robinson had the hits for the Kahoks, while Logan O'Dell struck out two on the mound, and both Carson Parill and Cal Swartz fanned one each.

The Chiefs are now 20-4, while Collinsville goes to 3-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 20, STAUNTON 7: Visiting Central scored six runs in the second, nine in the third, and five in the fourth to take the win over Staunton.

Carter Legendre had two hits to lead the Bulldogs, while Deacon Billings had a hit and two RBIs, Matthew Overby and Zander Machota both had a hit and an RBI each, and both Logan Tuetken and Aiden Saracco had a hit each. Overby also struck out two on the mound, while Rhyse Rucker, Bryce Coalson, and Deacon Billings all fanned one each.

The Cougars are now 3-2, while Staunton goes to 3-3-1.

ROXANA 8, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: A seven-run bottom of the sixth inning broke open a close game as Roxana won over Southwestern at Roxana City Park.

Nick Miles led the Shells with two hits and three RBIs, while both Dalton Carriker and Kael Hester had two hits and a RBI each, Kadin Carlisle had two hits, Sean Maberry had a hit and three RBIs, and both Mason Crump and Caiden Davis had a hit each. Crump also fanned nine on the mound.

Benito Biciocchi had two hits and an RBI for the Piasa Birds, while Ian Brantley had a hit and an RBI, and Reed Campbell, Owen Gray, and Ryan Lowis all had hits. Lowis also struck out three while on the mound.

Roxana is now 7-1-1, while Southwestern goes to 2-4.

MOLINE 9, HIGHLAND 3: Moline scored five runs in the third, and four more in the seventh in taking a win over Highland at Glik Park.

Kaden Leckrome had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Garrin Stone had a hit and the only RBI on the day, and Nolan Houchins, Chase Knebel, and Braxdon Decker had the other hits. Both Nolan Barber and Tyler Mehrtens struck out three each on the mound,

The Maroons are now 4-2, while Highland is now 1-3.

TRIAD 12, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 6: Triad scored four runs in the first, and two runs in the second, third, and sixth en route to a win over Glenwood.

Hayden Bernreuter had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Knights, while both Hayden Bugger and Gabe Deaver had two hits and a RBI each, with Deaver hitting a solo home run, Braxton Yates had two hits, Nolan Keller hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Keegan Seipp and Sawyer Brunson both had a hit and RBI each, and Landon Loomis had a hit. Bruson struck out nine on the mound, while Drew Winslow fanned five.

Triad is now 5-0, while the Titans fall to 3-1.

CAMPBELL HILL TRICO 9, VALMEYER 5: A seven-run second lifted Trico to the win over visiting Valmeyer.

Chase Snyder had two hits and four RBIs for the Pirates, while Troy Neff had a hit and RBI, and Luke Blackwell, Parker Brandt, Kye Holbrook, Landon Roy, and Ripken Voelker all had hits. Tallen Jakimauskas struck out three on the mound.

The Pioneers are now 3-4, while Valmeyer goes to 4-4.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 11, DECATUR ST. TERESA CATHOLIC 1: Althoff scored twice in the first, then added nine more in the third to take the win over visiting St. Teresa at Whitey Herzog Field

Tyler Birdsong had two hits for the Crusaders, while Bo Gomric hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs, Carter Hensley and Tyler Pollock had a hit and two RBIs each, Zach Winkeleer and Cooper Zimmer had a hit and RBI apiece, and Mateo Alber had a hit. Birdsong went all the way on the mound, fanning eight.

Althoff is now 8-1, while the Bulldogs fall to 2-5.

O'FALLON 6, FREEBURG 4: O'Fallon hit Freeburg with four runs in the fifth, and it helped make the difference in the Panthers' win at Blazier Field.

Cole Becker came up with two hits for O'Fallon, while Connor Blue hit a three-run homer for his only hit and RBIs; both Carson Bauer and Drew Vanderheyden had a hit and RBI each, Brayden Robertson had a hit, and Sam McCollum drove in a run. Blue also struck out eight on the mound, while McCollum fanned three.

The Panthers are now 5-1, while the Midgets go to 3-2.

In other games played on Friday, New Athens won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 6-3, Waterloo defeated Columbia 3-1, East Alton-Wood River defeated Bunker Hill 15-5, and Francis Howell dealt Edwardsville its first loss of the season 7-1..

SOFTBALL

GILLESPIE 4, JERSEY 0: Gillespie scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth, and seventh to gain the win at Jersey.

Marley Cazier, Ella Davis, Anna Kribs, and Paxton Weirich had the hits for the Panthers, while Weirich struck out six in the circle, and Holly Brainerd fanned one.

The Miners are now 3-4, while Jersey goes to 1-2-1.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7-11, NAPERVILLE NORTH 0-3: East scored three in the second, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, and one more in the sixth to win the first game of a doubleheader, then scored four runs in the second, and five in the fifth to sweep the twinbill over the visitors from far west suburban Chicago.

Ella Murphy led the Lancers in the first game with two hits and three RBIs, while Abi Monroe had a hit and RBI, and Cierra Jones, Ary Kohler, and Addie Kramkowski all had hits. Olivia Hemmerle went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

Monroe led the way in the nightcap for East with two hits and five RBIs, including a home run, while both Jones and Kramkowski had two hits each, Kohler came up with a hit and RBI, Zoe Peters had a hit, and both Malia Brewer and Murphy both drove in a run each. Monroe went all the way in the circle, but didn't have a strikeout.

The Lancers are now 5-3, while the Huskies fall to 1-3.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 9, GRANITE CITY 6: McGivney scored four runs in both the fourth and sixth innings in getting a win at Granite City's park.

Avery Grenzenbach had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Griffins, which included a home run, while Morgan Zobrist had two hits and two RBIs, Nora Mensing had two hits, and Alexa Jones had a hit and two RBIs. Grenzenbach also went all the way inside the circle, striking out seven.

Alexis Ruiz had four hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Chloe Randolph had two hits and two RBIs, Riley Carnahan had a pair of hits, both Cheyenne Gaddie and Christine Myers had a hit and RBI, and Makayla Tanksley, Mylin Roehr, and Emilee Saggio all had hits. Myers struck out six while inside the circle, and Saggio fanned three.

McGivney is now 1-4, while Granite is now 2-2.

In other games played on Friday, Chatham Glenwood swept a doubleheader from Edwardsville, winning the first game 5-4, then took the nightcap 10-4, Carbondale won over Freeburg 8-3, Red Bud got past Breese Central 5-2, and New Athens won over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7-3.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the Belleville East invitational Tournament's first day, Father McGivney Catholic won over Saxony Lutheran of Jackson, Mo. 25-19. 26-24, Belleville West won over Maryville Christian 25-10, 25-19, the host Lancers swept Metro-East Lutheran 25-7, 25-4, Belleville Althoff Catholic won over Alton 25-14, 25-17, Elmhurst York won over Collinsville 25-14, 25-11, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West won over Maryville Christian 25-22, 25-10, Parkway South defeated Alton 25-13, 25-10, York won over McGivney 25-11, 25-9, East swept Palos Heights Chicago Christian 25-13, 25-18, Althoff took a 25-13, 25-13 win over St. Charles, Mo., Duchesne Catholic, Saxony Lutheran won over Collinsville 25-18, 15-25, 15-9, West won over the Belleville East JV 25-23, 25-19, and Lexington, Ky., Henry Clay defeated Metro-East 25-9, 25-14.

At a tournament at Chicago Marist Catholic, O'Fallon won their two matches, defeating both Riverside-Brookfield 25-17, 21-25, 15-11, and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 25-15, 25-19.

In a girls lacrosse game also played on Friday, Westminster Christian defeated O'Fallon 11-6.

UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS BATTLEHAWKS 31, HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS 6: The St. Louis Battlehawks ran for a new record 273 yards rushing and 480 total yards in a dominant 31-6 win over the Houston Roughnecks in the United Football League season opener at TEDCU Stadium in Houston.

The Battlehawks got an interception on Houston's first pass attempt, and immediately cashed in getting a four-yard run from Jacob Saylors to take the lead 6-0. From there, St. Louis got another touchdown and two field goals to take an 18-0 halftime lead, and coasted from there.

Jarveon Howard set a new UFL record with a 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, the longest run from scrimmage in the league's short history. For the game, Howard ran for a team record 115 yards, The touchdown made it 31-0, before Houston broke the shutout with receiver Justin Hall catching a five-yard touchdown pass late.

The Battlehawks start the season off 1-0, and will play their home opener Apr. 6 against the San Antonio Brahmas at The Dome at America's Center. The kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.

More like this: