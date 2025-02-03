SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 52, BELLEVILLE EAST 46: Althoff outscored East in the second half 33-23 to take the win at East's gym in a Battle of Belleville game.

Bryden Gryzmala led the Crusaders with 17 points, while Kyle Johnson had 10 points, Dierre Hill, Jr. scored nine points, Zach Winkeler had six points, both Steven Brown and Luke Smith had four points each, and Jeremiah Conway hit for two points.

Althoff is now 20-4, while the Lancers go to 17-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 59. FRANKLIN SOUTH COUNTY 49: In the final of the Concord Triopia tournament, Calhoun came back from a 19-16 halftime deficit to outscore South County in the second half 43-31 to win the tournament championship.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors once again, scoring 18 points, while Jack Zipprich came up with 15 points, Jack Graner hit for 11 points, Connor Longnecker had six points, Blake Nolte scored three points, and Drew Wallendorf, Jake Snyders, and Jack Webster all had two points each.

Calhoun improves to 15-7. while the Vipers go to 13-12.

CARLINVILLE 68, ATHENS 43: Carlinville bounced back from a loss at Staunton Friday night to take a win over Athens at the Carlinville Big House.

Dom Alepra had a big game for the Cavaliers, hitting for 25 points, while Tate Duckles had 15 points, Sawyer Smith came up with 12 points, Triston Thompson added nine points, Carter Ziln, Auggie Rowe, and Joel White all had two points apiece, and Colin Pope had a single point.

Carlinville is now 9-12, while the Warriors stumble to 12-12.

In other games played on Saturday, at a shootout in Pinckneyville, Freeburg won over Greenville 52-45, Waterloo won over Mounds Meridian 74-60, Mascoutah took a 57-43 win over Murphysboro, Alton defeated East Peoria 54-25. and Triad won over Carbondale 60-50. At a shootout at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Edwardsville defeated Madison 53-34, while Staunton won at home over Roxana 56-46, Columbia won over Belleville West 59-47, Breese Central got past Highland 59-52, O'Fallon won at Trenton Wesclin 69-58, Red Bud took a 69-47 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic, and Carlyle nipped Nashville 53-51.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 58, BELLEVILLE WEST 55: A three-point play by Donovan Coates and free throws from Stanley Carnahan and Jace Wilkinson in the final minute gave Collinsville a close win over West on the road.

Both Coates and Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 16 points each, while Carnahan had 11 points, Evan Wilkinson hit for six points, Solomon Talbott scored five points, and both DeAndre Brown and Chase Reynolds had two points apiece.

Collinsville is now 13-11, while the Maroons skid to 10-12.

STAUNTON 49, CARLINVILLE 39: Staunton took a close win over visiting Carlinville in a South Central Conference tilt.

Sawyer Smith led the Cavaliers with 11 points, while Dom Alepra scored nine points, Triston Thompson had seven points, and both Colin Pope and Tate Duckles had six points each.

The Bulldogs are now 19-4, while Carlinville goes to 8-12.

HARDIN CALHOUN 59, CARROLLTON 47: In the Concord Triopia tournament, Calhoun outscored arch-rival Carrollton 30-22 in the middle two quarters to move on in the tournament.

Blake Nolte led the Warriors with 13 points, while Lane Eilerman added 10 points, Jack Graner, Connor Longnecker, Jack Zipprich, and Jack Webster all had eight points each, and Jake Snyders scored four points.

Carson Grafford led the Hawks with 17 points, while Carter Randolph had 12 points, Buddy Holmes had nine points, Carter Rimbey scored five points, and Charlie Stumpf had four points.

Calhoun is now 14-7, while Carrollton goes to 12-11,

In other games played on Friday, Edwardsville won at O’Fallon 71-44, New Athens got past Steeleville 75-72, Freeburg won at East Alton-Wood River 65-36, Carbondale defeated Cahokia 55-41, Mascoutah won over Waterloo 50-38, Dupo defeated Lebanon 83-51, Columbia won at Salem 76-26, Red Bud got past Trenton Wesclin 65-61, Breese Central won at Roxana 65-36, Triad topped Civic Memorial 66-64 in overtime, Alton won at East St, Louis 69-50, Breese Mater Dei Catholic nipped Teutopolis 44-42.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 34, TRIAD 31: CM posted an important Mississippi Valley Conference win over Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

Makenna Witham led the Knights with 14 points, while Erica Boyce had five points, Presley Thompson scored four points, Savannah Hildebrand hit for three points, both Addy Gentemann and Addi Jones scored two points apiece, and Kenzie Becker had a single point.

Both the Eagles and Triad are now 19-6.

In another regular season game in the MVC, Waterloo won over Mascoutah 61-43.

BOYS WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 53, BELLEVILLE EAST 14: Edwardsville used seven straight win to take the meet at the East gym, clinching its 14th straight Southwestern Conference championship, and finishing the regular season 6-0 in the league.

Wins by falls were recorded by Levi Wilkinson at 126 pounds at 35 seconds, Blake Mind at 144 pounds at 4:22, Logan Hiller in 2:30 at 150 pounds, and Kenneth Jamison at 157 pounds at 1:09. Roman Janek scored a 17-2 technical superiority win at 215 pounds, while Bryson Nuttall won 12-4 at 120 pounds, Tyler Perry took a 14-3 decision at 132 pounds, Ryan Richie won the 138-pound bout 5-1, and Simon Schulte took the 190 pound bout 15-9. Michael McNamara won by forfeit at 106 pounds for the other Edwardsville win.

The Lancers got pins from Jonathan Rulo at 1:13 in the 285-pound match and Eliott Dahm at 3;02 of the 175-pound bout, along with a 12-5 win by Damien Draughn at 113 pounds.

The IHSA Class 3A regional is set for Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville next Saturday.

