SATURDAY. JANUARY 18 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 81, PANA 44: At the Litchfield Shootout, Triad came away with a big win over Pana, as three players scored in double figures.

Brody Hasquin led the Knights with 19 points, while Drew Winslow came up with 16 points, Tyler Thompson scored 12 points, both Nolan Keller and Logan Thompson had nine points each, Justin Schrage had eight points, Ethan Stewart scored six points, and Mac Musgrave hit for two points.

Triad is now 15-5, while the Panthers go to 6-10.

MARY INSTITUTE-COUNTRY DAY 60. METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43: At a shootout in University City, Mo., MICDS took charge in the third quarter, outscoring Metro-East 21-10 to take the win.

Thijson Heard led the Knights with 19 points, Jacob Kober had six points, and both Junior Brown and Landyn Jefferson scored four points each.

The Rams are now 8-4. while Metro-East is now 10-6.

COLUMBIA 77, CAHOKIA 49: In a regular season game, Columbia jumped to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter, extended it to 51-23 at halftime, and didn't look back in taking the win over visiting Cahokia.

Armon Smith led the Comanches with 16 points, with Corrion Raiford adding 15 points, Cornelius Griffin had nine points, C'Narri Griffin scored five points, and Tyrique Haynes and Taven Miller had two points each.

The Eagles go to 14-4, while Cahokia is now 7-12.

PERRYVILLE, MO. 77, VALMEYER 53: In the Chester Shootout, Perryville jumped to the early lead, and saw off Valmeyer.

Aiden Crossin had 20 points for the Pirates, while Landon Roy added 14 points, Evan Hill, Oscar Hoerr, Gavin Rau, and Ripken Voelker all had four points apiece, and Jeremy Crosslin, Xavier Smither, and Chase Snyder all scored single points each.

The Panthers are now 6-2, while Valmeyer slips to 7-9.

MOLINE 66, EDWARDSVILLE 57: Edwardsville's 12-game winning streak came to an end in the Moline Shootout, as the hosts pulled away in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Herb Martin led the way for the Tigers with 19 points, while Tucker Lindstedt added 14 points, Bryce Pryor scored 13 points, and Miccah Butler had 11 points.

The Maroons are now 17-4, while Edwardsville goes to 16-2.

TAYLORVILLE 65, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49: At Litchfield, Taylorville took a comprehensive win over McGivney.

Chase Jansen led the Griffins with 16 points, while David Carroll added 13 points, Owen Kolesa had seven points, both Will Rakers and Aiden Willis scored four points each, Carson Barone had three points, and Henry Willenborg came up with two points.

The Tornadoes are now 10-8, while McGivney is 10-10.

HARDIN CALHOUN 72, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 34: In the third place game of the Winchester West Central Invitational tournament, Calhoun started the game with a 16-4 lead, and extended it at halftime to 38-14 in taking the win over Northwestern.

Lane Eilerman led the Warriors with 24 points, with Jack Zipprich coming up with 17 points, Jack Graner scored 11 points, Connor Longnecker added 10 points, Jack Webster had six points, and Blake Nolte scored two points.

Both Calhoun and the Tigers are now 11-6.

In other games played on Saturday, in a backyard rivalry game played at the U. City Shootout., Granite City won over Madison 60-45, at Litchfield's Shootout, Civic Memorial won over Nokomis 53-37, at the Moline Shootout, DeKalb won over East St. Louis 64-36, at Chester, Waterloo Gibault Catholic got past New Athens 66-63. Mounds Meridian defeated Freeburg 61-46. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic took a 68-56 win over Belleville West, Carlyle defeated Okawville 54-40, and Mt. Vernon defeated O'Fallon 48-43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 45, COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY 21: At the Macon Meridian Shootout, McGivney took leads of 15-7 and 32-9 and parlayed it into a win over CHBC

Alexa Jones led the Griffins with 12 points, while Izzie Vernarsky added 10 points, Julia Behrmann added eight points, Devin Ellis scored six points, Layla Tobin had four points, Peyton Ellis had three points, and both Sabrina Ivnik and Zoie Oller had two points each.

McGivney is now 12-8, while the Bobcats go to 8-11.

HIGHLAND 44, CARLYLE 43: In the opening day of the 38th Highland Tournament, the host Bulldogs nipped Carlyle to advance.

Jordan Bircher led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Sophie Schroeder added 12 points, Sophia Fleming had seven points, Payton Frey and Linden Klutcher each had three points, and both Paige Kielboeker and Ari Nanney had two points apiece.

Highland is now 11-12, while the Indians go to 17-4.

O'FALLON 44. OKAWVILLE 31: In another opening game at Highland, O'Fallon received a big game from Haeli Tart to take the win over Okawville.

Tart scored 20 points to pace the Panthers, while Quinn Zerjal added seven points, Kayla Kalmer had six points, Josie Christopher scored four points, Sasha Kelley had three points, and both Symone Bynum and Nakia McCottrell had two points each.

O'Fallon is now 14-6, while the Rockets go to 13-6.

TEUTOPOLIS 52, TRIAD 36: In another first-round game, Teutopolis outscored Triad in the second half 30-10 to pull away from a tight first half to win and advance.

Makenna WIthham led the Knights with 16 points, while Savannah Hildebrand and Presley Thompson had six points each, both Addy Gentemann and Addi Jones had three points each, and Erica Boyce had two points.

Both the Wooden Shoes and Triad are now 17-4.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 56, BELLEVILLE EAST 48: In the final first-round game of the opening day of the Highland tournament, Mater Dei took an eight-point win over East to go through to the quarterfinals.

Hailey Gray led the Lancers with 17 points, while both Vanessa Stacy and Ramiyah Young had 10 points each, Denaya Bartelheim had six points, and Andrea Hall hit for two points.

The Knights are now 17-4, while East goes to 12-8.

In other games on the first day of the 38th Highland Tournament, Breese Central defeated Waterloo 57-21, Edwardsville won over Chatham Glenwood 40-24, Nashville defeated Collinsville 60-24, and Civic Memorial won over Centralia 62-40.

ROXANA 38, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37: Roxana held off Southwestern to take a close decision at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Daisy Daugherty led the Shells with 16 points, while Ava Cherry had 10 points, Kylee Slayden hit for nine points, and Josie Brannon and Leah Newton both scored two points each.

Roxana is now 10-10, while the Piasa Birds go to 7-11.

In other games played on the Saturday schedule, Columbia won at Benton 57-48, Chicago Wendell Phillips won over East St. Louis 70-12, Murphysboro won over Metro-East Lutheran 46-17, Carlinville defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 51-19, and In a shootout at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, Alton defeated St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep Catholic 52-38.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 PLAY IT AGAIN SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 61, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 44: Metro-East used a 23-11 third quarter to take a Gateway Metro Conference win over COR.

Junior Brown led the Knights with 19 points, while Thijson Heard hit for 15 points, Brady Bishop had 12 points, Landyn Jefferson scored six points, Kaleb Turner had five points, and Ian Skelton had four points.

Metro-East is now 10-5, while the Silver Stallions go to 5-9,

BELLEVILLE EAST 62, COLLINSVILLE 59: Belleville East jumped out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead, then held on to defeat Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Donovan Coates led the Kahoks with 15 points, while Stanley Carnahan had 11 points, Jace Wilkinson hit for five points, Chase Reynolds scored four points, and both Solomon Talbott and Evan Wilkinson had two points each.

The Lancers are now 13-5, while Collinsville is now 9-10.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 59, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 43: Althoff went out to a 35-17 halftime lead, with four players ending up in double figures in their win at the McGivney gym.

Bryden Gryzmala led the Crusaders with 20 points, while Dierre Hill, Jr. had 12 points, Zach Winkeler had 11 points, Kyle Johnson scored 10 points, Luke Smith had four points, and Steven Brown scored two points.

The Griffins were led by David Carroll, who had 15 points, while Chase Jansen had 13 points, Tyler Jacobs scored five points, Owen Kolesa had four points, Aiden Willis hit for three points, Carson Barone had two points, and Will Rakers scored a single point.

Althoff is now 15-4, while McGivney goes to 10-9.

In other games played on Friday, Civic Memorial 66-45, Effingham St Anthony Catholic won over Breese Mater Dei Catholic 45-39, Triad won at Waterloo 42-35, Edwardsville edged Alton 53-52, Red Bud won over Okawville 59-50, Granite City defeated St. Louis Soldan 48-33, Freeburg won over visiting Roxana 49-39, Breese Central won over Salem 48-27, Highland got past Mascoutah 52-49 in overtime, Marion won over Cahokia 70-65, Columbia won over East Alton-Wood River 92-14, and O’Fallon won over Belleville West 45-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TRIAD 48, WATERLOO 44: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Waterloo’s gym, Triad took a close decision over the hosts.

Makenna WIthaham led the Knights with 16 points, while Savannah Hildebrand added 13 points, Erica Boyce had eight points, Addo Jones had six points, and Delaney Hess scored five points.

Triad is now 17-3, while the Bulldogs go to 10-12,

HARDIN CALHOUN 51, WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 30: In the final of the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Classic, Calhoun led from wire-to-wire in winning the tournament championship over West Central.

Sadie Kiel led the Warriors with 18 points, while Stella Gresse had 13 points, Audrey Gilman had six points, and Anna Oswald, Emma Behrens, and Mya Sievers all had two points each.

Calhoun is now 11-7, while the Cougars go to 10-9.

On the final day of the Lady Spartan Classic, the host Spartans won the ninth place game over Bunker Hill 45-19, Greenfield Northwestern won over Metro-East Lutheran for seventh place 48-18, the fifth place game waw won by Franklin South County over Maryville Christian 62-26, and in the third place game, Pleasant Hill defeated Concord Triopia 39-25.

The Warriors placed three players on the All-Tournament Team in Kate Zipprich, Gilman and Kiel, while the Cougars put Ali Little and Vickie McGee on the team, and five single players – Callie Wagner of the Vipers, Ava Wombles of the Wolves, Ady Ballard of the Lions, Addison Rohn of the Trojans, and Adeline Lansaw of the Tigers – were named to the team.

In other games played on Friday, Highland won over Mascoutah 53-34, and Civic Memorial won over Jersey 63-31

