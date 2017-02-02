Friday Is National Wear Red Day
Raise awareness of heart disease and get your red on
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants you to wear red this Friday, February 3, 2017, National Wear Red Day®, to raise awareness of heart disease in women. Show your support by sharing photos of your friends, family, and coworkers wearing red this Friday on the IDPH Facebook page – IDPH.Illinois.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of heart disease and stroke deaths can be prevented with education and action.
Risk Factors – these may increase your chance of heart disease.
- High blood cholesterol
- High blood pressure
- Diabetes
- Being overweight
- Family history of early heart disease
- Age (55 or older for women)
- Being physically inactive
- Smoking
Questions – some questions you can ask your health care provider.
- What is my risk for heart disease?
- What is my blood pressure and what are my cholesterol numbers?
- Do I need to lose weight for my health?
- What screening test for heart health do I need and how frequently?
- Am I at risk for diabetes? What is my blood sugar level?
Preventing Heart Disease – reducing your risk.
- Quit smoking
- Control your blood pressure
- Control your cholesterol
- Control your weight
- Reduce your stress level
- Be physically active
- Eat a nutritious diet
For more information on heart disease and stroke, log onto the IDPH website.
More like this: