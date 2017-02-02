Raise awareness of heart disease and get your red on

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants you to wear red this Friday, February 3, 2017, National Wear Red Day®, to raise awareness of heart disease in women. Show your support by sharing photos of your friends, family, and coworkers wearing red this Friday on the IDPH Facebook page – IDPH.Illinois.

According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of heart disease and stroke deaths can be prevented with education and action.

Article continues after sponsor message

Risk Factors – these may increase your chance of heart disease.

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

Diabetes

Being overweight

Family history of early heart disease

Age (55 or older for women)

Being physically inactive

Smoking

Questions – some questions you can ask your health care provider.

What is my risk for heart disease?

What is my blood pressure and what are my cholesterol numbers?

Do I need to lose weight for my health?

What screening test for heart health do I need and how frequently?

Am I at risk for diabetes? What is my blood sugar level?

Preventing Heart Disease – reducing your risk.

Quit smoking

Control your blood pressure

Control your cholesterol

Control your weight

Reduce your stress level

Be physically active

Eat a nutritious diet

For more information on heart disease and stroke, log onto the IDPH website.

More like this: