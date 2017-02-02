Raise awareness of heart disease and get your red on

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) wants you to wear red this Friday, February 3, 2017, National Wear Red Day®, to raise awareness of heart disease in women.  Show your support by sharing photos of your friends, family, and coworkers wearing red this Friday on the IDPH Facebook page – IDPH.Illinois. 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

According to the American Heart Association, 80 percent of heart disease and stroke deaths can be prevented with education and action.

Article continues after sponsor message

Risk Factors – these may increase your chance of heart disease.

  • High blood cholesterol
  • High blood pressure
  • Diabetes
  • Being overweight
  • Family history of early heart disease
  • Age (55 or older for women)
  • Being physically inactive
  • Smoking

Questions – some questions you can ask your health care provider.

  • What is my risk for heart disease?
  • What is my blood pressure and what are my cholesterol numbers?
  • Do I need to lose weight for my health?
  • What screening test for heart health do I need and how frequently?
  • Am I at risk for diabetes?  What is my blood sugar level?

Preventing Heart Disease – reducing your risk.

  • Quit smoking
  • Control your blood pressure
  • Control your cholesterol
  • Control your weight
  • Reduce your stress level
  • Be physically active
  • Eat a nutritious  diet

For more information on heart disease and stroke, log onto the IDPH website.

More like this:

IDPH Celebrates American Heart Month in February
Feb 3, 2025
CT Calcium Scoring: A Game Changer for Heart Disease Prevention
Feb 7, 2025
For Your Health – Healthy Eating Tips for National Nutrition Month  
Mar 8, 2025
Understanding Heart Failure: What Patients Need to Know
Jan 21, 2025
OSF Physician Applauds SNL Skit About Young Men Not Going To The Doctor
Mar 31, 2025

 