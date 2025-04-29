MONDAY, APRIL 28 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS SCOREBOARD

SOFTBALL

CARROLLTON 16, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 0: Carrollton scored eight runs in the second, two in the third, and six in the fourth to take the win over Griggsville-Perry, and remain undefeated.

Hannah Uhles had three hits for the Hawks, while both Lauren Flowers and Daci Walls had two hits and three RBIs, and Brooklynn Eilerman had two hits and two RBIs. Uhles had eight strikeouts in the circle, while Eilerman fanned two.

Carrollton is now 23-0, while the Tornadoes slip to 2-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN 11, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 1: A five-run fifth inning was the key to Calhoun's home win over North Greene.

Lacy Pohlman led the Warriors with three hits and a RBI, while Kiera Sievers had two hits and three RBIs, and Lilly Pellitier had two hits and a RBI. Anabel Eilerman struck out seven in the circle, while Layla Longnecker fanned five.

Calhoun is now 13-6, while the Spartans are now 2-11.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 10, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 4: Greenfield hit for three runs in the first, and two each in the sixth and seventh to take a road win at Brown County.

Karissa Ruyle had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, with Kylie Cox having a hit and three RBIs, and both Tinley Albrecht and Kaylynn Weller had a hit and two RBIs. Jaylynn Pitchford went all the way in the circle, striking out six.

Greenfield is now 10-9, while the Hornets slip to 3-14.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: EAWR took a 3-2 and 4-3 lead with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh. Marquette tied the game with a run in the sixth, then scored two in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Allie Weiner had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Bella Johnson, Alyssa Coles, and Kenna Lievers had two hits each. Lievers also went all the way inside the circle, striking out three.

Haley Pratt, Jayde Kassler, and Jordan Ealey all had two hits each for the Oilers, while Camey Adams and Ellie Beachum had a hit and RBI each. Beachum struck out three in the circle, while Ealey fanned one.

Marquette is now 5-10, while EAWR goes to 8-8.

TRIAD 5, MASCOUTAH 4: Triad scored four runs in the second and one in the fourth to hold of Mascoutah at home.

Alli Lintz had a hit and RBI for the Knights, while Addison Haggerty and Addi Jones had hits. Abby Harper struck out four in the circle, while Delaney Hess fanned one

Triad is now 12-6, while the Indians are 8-7.

WATERLOO 3, JERSEY 0: Waterloo scored two runs in the third and one in the sixth to take a win over visiting Jersey.

Ellie Davis and Paxton Weirich had both of the hits for the Panthers, while Weirich struck out seven in throwing a complete game in the circle.

The Bulldogs are now 12-2, while Jersey goes to 5-9-1.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, RED BUD 1: West scored single runs in the first and third, and made them stand up through a one-run Red Bud rally in the seventh to take a home win.

Charli Coppernoll and Caleigh Dashner had two hits each for the Maroons, while Ella Weaver had a hit and both RBIs. Kara Kramer went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

West is now 8-8, while the Musketeers go to 12-6.

In other games played Monday, Columbia won over Breese Central 10-0, Marissa-Coulterville got past Valmeyer 12-0, New Athens defeated Father McGivney Catholic 10-2, and Campbell Hill Trico nipped Waterloo Gibault Catholic 7-6.

SOCCER

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 1, ROXANA 1: Sidney Ufert's first-half strike for Roxana was cancelled out by Maryville's Ruby Verning in the second half as the two sides shared the points at Norman Lewis Field.

Mia Skinner had an assist for the Shells, while Stella Abert assisted on the Lions' goal. Both Gemma Pruett for Roxana and Ava Brant for Maryville had eight saves each.

The Lions are now 5-8-1, while the Shells go to 4-9-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 0: Brooke Harris and Landree Wallace, with an assist going to Sara Aiello, had the goals for CM in their win over Highland at Hauser Field.

Sydney Moore had six saves in goal for the Eagles to record the clean sheet, while Sophia Fleming made 19 saves for the Bulldogs.

CM is now 5-12-0, while Highland goes to 9-5-2.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, WATERLOO 0: Natalie Beck scored in the first half, while Peyton Ellis made four saves in goal to record the clean sheet, as McGivney took all three points at Waterloo.

The Griffins are now 15-0-0, while the Bulldogs go to 9-4-2.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, TRIAD 1: Addie Gagen had a brace (two goals) to give West the three points over Triad at Bob Goalby Field.

Livi Schaffer had an assist for the Maroons, while Brooke Stellhorn had five saves in goal. Claire Gough, assisted by London Looby, scored the goal for the Knights, while Payton Hartmann had seven saves in goal.

West is now 10-4-1, while Triad goes to 10-4-0.

In the other fixtures on Monday's slate, Columbia won over Lutheran St. Charles, Mo, 4-1, Freeburg shut out Centralia 7-0, and Mascoutah slipped past Breese Central 2-0.

Also, in a lacrosse match, Rockwood Marquette defeated O'Fallon 14-8.

SATURDAY, APRIL 26 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 10-9, JERSEY 0-4: In the first game of a doubleheader at East, the hosts scored three times in the third and fifth to take the first game, then in the nightcap, the Lancers scored three in the first, and twice in the second, fourth, and fifth to sweep the twinbill.

In the first game, Chloe Beemer, Lily Wilkinson, and Maleah Derrick had the three hits for the Panthers, while Ellie Davis struck out one in the circle.

In the second game, Davis had three hits and three RBIs for Jersey, while Anna Kribs had two hits and a RBI, and both Beemer and Haley Belt had a hit each. Paxton Weirich struck out four inside the circle.

East is now 16-5, while the Panthers are 5-8-1.

CARROLLTON 12-15, HIGHLAND 2-3: in the first of two at Carrollton's park, the Hawks scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth, and eight in the sixth to take the win, then in the second game, scored four in the first and fourth, five in the third, and twice in the fourth to sweep the doubleheader over visiting Highland, remaining undefeated on the year.

In the opener, Hannah Uhles had three hits and two RBIs for Carrollton, while Megan Candler had two hits and three RBIs, Daci Walls had two hits and two RBIs, and Lauren Flowers had two hits and a RBI. Uhles went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Lucy Becker led the Bulldogs with two hits and a RBI, while Addison Bradford had two hits, and Kaitlyn Wilson had a hit and RBI. Wilson also fanned four in a complete game in the circle.

In the nightcap, Brooklynn Eilerman had three hits and three RBIs for Carrollton, with Flowers coming up with three hits and a RBI, and both Walls and Vanna Holmes had two hits and two RBIs each. Flowers went all the way in the circle, striking out eight.

Wilson had a hit and two RBIs for Highland, while Bradford had a hit and RBI, and Molly Sexton, Kamryn Leckrone, Becker, and Hailey Ritz all had hits. Ritz and Hayden Bruhn shared time in the circle, but there were no strikeouts.

The Hawks are now 22-0, while the Bulldogs go to 4-12.

AUBURN 7, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Auburn scored five runs in the top of the second, and two more in the fifth to take a road win over Calhoun.

Lacy Pohlman had both of the hits for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman struck out 11 in the circle.

The Trojans are now 14-4, while Calhoun goes to 12-6.

SOCCER

On the girls soccer slate on Saturday, Salem won at Roxana 3-2 after extra time and a penalty shootout, Columbia played twice on Saturday, winning over Rochester 3-1, but ending in a 0-0 draw with New Lenox Providence Catholic, Freeburg defeated Trenton Wesclin 6-0, and Gillespie won over visiting Metro-East Lutheran 10-1.

FRIDAY, APRIL 25 PLAY IT AGAIN GIRLS SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

CENTRALIA 5, TRIAD 2: Centralia scored twice in the first and three times in the second, then held off Triad, who scored single runs in the second and fifth, to take the win at O'Fallon's park.

Addison Hagerty had two hits for the Knights, while both Andie Green and Kenzie Sievers also had hits. Abby Harper struck out five in the circle, while Delaney Hess struck out three.

The Orphan Annies are now 13-1, while Triad goes to 11-6.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 9, COLLINSVILLE 2: Marquette scored twice in the first, four times in the second, and three times in the sixth in taking the win over Collinsville at Gordon Moore Park.

Kenna Lievers had three hits and four RBIs for the Explorers, while Kennedy Eveans had two hits, and Bella Johnson, Alyssa Coles, Jayla Dickson, Ashlynn Bennett, and Sofia Lamere all had a hit. Lievers went all the way in the circle, striking out seven.

Lilly Paarlberg had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Preslie Thomas had two hits, and Bailey Demick had a hit and RBI. Ali Vieluf struck out five in the circle, while Paarlberg fanned one.

Marquette is now 4-19, while Collinsville goes to 4-12.

CARROLLTON 2, WILLIAMSVILLE 1: Williamsville scored a single run in the fourth, but Carrollton scored both their runs in the bottom of the fifth to remain undefeated on the season.

Hannah Uhles had three hits and a RBI for the Hawks, while Lauren Flowers had two hits, and Daci Walls had a hit and a RBI. Flowers struck out six in throwing a complete game on the mound.

Carrollton is now 20-0, while the Bullets fall to 11-8.

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 6, AUBURN 5: Greenfield scored once in the first, twice in the third, and three times in the fifth, then held off a two-run seventh inning rally by Auburn to take the win.

Kinzie Pitchford had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while both Karissa Ruyle and Kylie Cox had a hit and RBI each. Evie White went all the way inside the circle to gain the win, but did not have any strikeouts.

Greenfield is now 9-11, while the Trojans fall to 14-4.

In another game, Red Bud defeated Mascoutah 17-3

SOCCER

In the girls soccer slate on Friday, Marquette Catholic won the Riverbend Derby over Alton 3-0, and Columbia shut out Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 2-0.

In a lacrosse match, O'Fallon defeated Parkway West of west St. Louis County at home 12-7

