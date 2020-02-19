GRANITE CITY - Freshman Dylan Boyd has enjoyed a very successful season for Granite City High's wrestling team, going 36-6 on the season while winning the regional championship at 106 pounds without conceding a point, adding to the legacy of the Warriors' wrestling program.

For his accomplishments on the mat, Boyd has been named the Riverbender.com male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Boyd, who wrestles for head coach John Venne, enjoys the discipline that wrestling demands, and feels that it also helps him stay organized and focused in the classroom as well.

"Wrestling demands discipline to be successful," Boyd said. "The daily grind of practices sometimes isn't enough. Putting time aside for planning and staying organized or weight management has also helped me understand the priorities of being organized with a plan and staying true to the vision. That same organization helps with study habits for classwork as well."

Boyd also enjoys the challenge of being better than he was the day before, crediting the sport for helping him do that.

"I'm in my fourth season," Boyd said. "Wrestling is an individual sport that allows you to get out of it what you put in. I like knowing if I work hard and stay disciplined to my goals, I am my only obstacle, and I enjoy the everyday challenge of making myself better than I was the day before."

Boyd thanked his father, brother, teammates, and coaches past and present for all of their support and encouragement that's made him a successful wrestler to date.

"I would like to thank my four-year fellow teammate, Antonio Briagas, who has been on the constant grind with me since I began the sport," Boyd said, "my brother, Michael Boyd, who drives me to be better than him and is always driving me to do my best. I would also like to thank my dad for always making sure I am everywhere I need to be, at every practice, every tournament, every workout, and never letting me give up, and always pushing me to be my best, on and off the mat. I also wouldn't be the wrestler I am today if it weren't for my past coaches who put their heart and soul into teaching me. My first coach, Mike Dowdy, all the way to my off-season trainers, coach Ryan King and coach Michael Pixley, and a special shoutout to the Granite City Wrestling Club for giving me an avenue to learn this sport, with such great coaches along the way."

Boyd's hobbies include eating, riding four-wheelers, fishing and beating Warrior assistant coach Jake Janek in spikeball. He's hoping to wrestle in college, particularly at Big Ten schools Illinois or Ohio State. and is also active in the schools Secondary Honors program with a good grade-point average.

Wrestling has become a year-round endeavor for Boyd, and he also enjoys traveling as well.

"Wrestling has turned into a year-long sport for me," Boyd said. "When not wrestling, I travel to places like Michigan, Iowa, Virginia Beach, Ohio and Missouri for competition or training."

And Boyd also thanked, and is grateful for the seniors on this year's Warrior team, for their advice and encouragement during the season. He and his brother Michael are always up for an impromptu match-up anywhere and everywhere.

"There's nothing more fun than an evening wrestling match with my older brother in the living room, kitchen or wherever the mood strikes us," Boyd said. "Michael has always been my best partner, and I was excited to have this year to get an opportunity to be on the same team as him. I also enjoy the time I have spent with this year's seniors. pushing me to be my best and giving me advice for the upcoming years. Cole Grayson, Braden Dippel, George Kisor, Michael Boyd, and of course, David Groetecke.

"And never forget --- GROTECKE STRONG!!!," Boyd added.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment, and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

