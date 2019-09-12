GRANITE CITY – Freshman runner Riley Knoyle had a very good debut on the Edwardsville High School varsity cross country team this past Saturday, finishing third in the Granite City Invitational and helping the Tigers to a sixth-place finish on the three-mile course in Granite City’s Wilson Park.

Knoyle’s strategy going into her initial varsity race was one she followed from Edwardsville head coach George Patrylak.

“Coach said to be conservative the first mile,” Knoyle said in a post-race interview, “but kind of just try to build your way up, and just try to place good, and go for a (personal record).”

Which she did, with a time of 18:27.53. And Knoyle is enjoying the adaptation from going from middle school running to high school running.

“It’s a lot better,” Knoyle said. “There’s a lot more increase in mileage and stuff, but it’s so much better, like, the training is really good. So, I’m happy with it.”

And going into the season, Knoyle has some expectations of running for Edwardsville High and also has a lot of ambitious goals for both herself and her team in 2019.

“I want to try to get our team ticket to state,” Knoyle said. “It takes a little bit of work, but I think we can do it, so, yeah.”

As for herself, Knoyle’s ambitious goals are also among the simplest as well.

“Just, like, try to run as fast as I can,” Knoyle said, “try to get down in the 18’s, really low 18’s.”

And Knoyle is very much enjoying running with her new teammates, and also enjoys being with them as well.

“I think it’s great,” Knoyle said. “All the girls are super nice, super welcoming, and it’s just like going to be work, yeah, but we can do it.”

