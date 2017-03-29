EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School freshman sensation Abby Korac is entering the spring track and field season much the way she entered the cross-country season last fall.

Korac blazed a time of 2:22.4 to capture the 800-meter run and also posted a solid performance in the 4 x 800-meter relay. In cross country, she was always with the Edwardsville leaders, even as the season opened.

Tigers' teammate Lori Cashdollar recorded a 2:23.4 in the 800 and was solid in her relay efforts. She and Korac battled to the finish line in their 800-meter race.

Edwardsville hosted Alton and Collinsville for a triangular girls’ track and field meet on Tuesday. Alton and Collinsville both brought limited teams, so team scores were not kept.

“Korac is a good runner,” her head girls coach Carmilla Eberlin said. Eberlin coached Korac at Lincoln Middle School so was very aware of her talents coming into the season.

“She is a good runner. She was at Lincoln and I have known her for a long time. She is a very poised and determined runner.”

Brooke Allen continued to show progress in the high jump, winning the event, clearing 4-10.

Article continues after sponsor message

Eberlin mixed up the squads in relays, having them hand off to different runners. Freshman Quierra Love was singled out by Eberlin for her time in the 200 (26.37).

“She has put down some good splits and times in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays so far,” Eberlin said.

Julianna Determan dominated the 3,200, going out and remaining strong throughout. Determan's winning time for the 3,200 was 12:09.3.

“Julianna is also a very determined young lady,” Eberlin said. “I love to watch her work. Even if she is behind she always works to bring in the gap.”

Edwardsville’s girls return to action Friday in the Belleville West Relays.