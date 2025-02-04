EDWARDSVILLE - Haylie Gray, a top-notch shooting guard for Belleville East's girls' basketball team, led the Lancers with 15 points as East took a big win over Edwardsville 49-47 at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Jan. 30, 2025, a very significant triumph for the resurgent program.

The Lancers went to 17-8 with the win, and Gray is one of four freshmen on the varsity roster who is helping East revive their girls' basketball program, sparking a remarkable turnaround for the Lancers, who haven't had a winning season since going 20-13 in 2018-19.

Gray, herself, has had a very good freshman season, currently leading the team in scoring with 14.1 points per game, also averaging 4.2 rebounds per game, to go along with 77 assists and 100 steals. She's been a catalyst for many of the Lancers' key wins this season.

In a postgame interview, Gray was pumped up about the big win for the team.

"I'm really excited, just for the next games to come," Gray said, "because this game was like a really big game, and it's just us against any team that comes after us."

Gray, like her teammates. is feeling very excited about the turnaround season, and can't wait to see what lies ahead for the Lancers.

"Yes, it is," Gray said. "I want to keep bringing energy, and I just want to keep uplifting my team, so, like for the next few years, we can keep winning, and having these big wins nobody expects."

Lancers' coach Amanda Kemezys felt that the win over the Tigers was a signature win for the team, and Gray agreed with her coach, overcoming much to take the win.

East did keep their cool when the heat was on in the game and did an exceptional job of doing that throughout the matchup.

"That's like one of the main things," Gray said, "keep my composure, keep my pace during the game. Don't let anyone stop my game."

The Lancers went to 17-8 with the win, and with the IHSA Class 4A playoffs around the corner, Gray is feeling very confident about the upcoming postseason.

"I am very confident about the rest of the season," Gray said. "I love my team. I feel like we can definitely get to where we want to go if we just keep practicing, and working hard. It all starts in practice."

As far as goals and aspirations for herself and the Lancers, Gray keeps things straightforward and easy.

"One of our main goals is to really pick up our defense more," Gray said. "We love scoring, and that is one of our main focuses, but the defensive part is just as important, too."

