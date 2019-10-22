JERSEY - Bria Tuttle, a freshman golfer, is the October Female Athlete of the Month Jersey Community High School.

Tuttle's coach is Stote Reeder. Tuttle has been playing golf for about a year. What she likes most about it is that it may be the most frustrating sport she plays, but it is the most rewarding one as well.

"I would like to thank my both my parents, Brad and Kris Tuttle, for pushing me as hard as they have to get me to this point, my brother Brett for being very supportive, my teammates for being there for me and pushing me to do my best. Also my coach Stote Reeder, for knowing I could do it the whole time, and most of all my sister Brooke Tuttle, she was a very good golfer herself and she has been the person I want to be for as long as I can remember. She is currently attending West Point Military Academy as a freshman and she has taught me so many life lessons about going out and getting the things you want the most. Finally, I would like to thank all my teachers who have worked with me to help me become the student-athlete I am."

Some of Tuttle major accomplishments are as follows: Bria was a back-to-back Medalist in two consecutive matches. She was 7th overall in our Conference Golf Tournament, 9th in Regional and she qualified for Sectionals . . . as a Freshman”.

"High school has already taught me so much but what stands out the most is time management, high school is all about how you manage your time and I believe this has made me more disciplined and flexible to just go with the punches thrown."

"For right now I am just looking forward to the seasons of high school golf ahead of me and will think about if it is an interest of mine when college is a little sooner. I do not know where I would like to attend yet but I do know it will be somewhere in the south. I would like to have a major in the mathematical field whether that being medical school or engineering, I am still unsure of."

She is a straight-A student and she is in the class council and student council. She plays basketball at guard/point guard, and she plays softball at shortstop.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month Program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

