BETHALTO - Freshman Emberlie Goins of Triad blazed the trail to capture the girls' race of the CM Twilight Cross Country Meet.

In the girls race, Goins won with a time of 19:38.3, while Katie Fenton of the Highland Bulldogs was second at 20:03.8, Sophie Helfrich of Alton came in third at 20:25.7, in fourth place was Brooklyn Gifford of the Bulldogs at 20:34.1, and rounding out the top five was Amelia Jumper of the Panthers, who had a time of 20:37.6.

Along with Goins, Triad saw Morgan Mason place seventh at 20:46.5, and Abigail James was eighth at 20:55.8. Along with Fenton and Gifford, Highland had Rowan Passmore finish 10th at 21:07.8, while McGivney's top three runners were Mckenzie Jones, who finished sixth at 20:43.1, Bella Redinius, was was ninth at 21:07.6, and Ainsley Turkington, was came in at 21:16.9.

In addition to Helfrich, Monica Klockemper of the Redbirds had a time of 22:06,7, while Aliyah Rushing was home at 22:43.5, while Olivia Wiley led the Eagles at 22:11.7, with Lillie Wood having a time of 22:57.9, and Taylor Brooks came in at 23:04.5. In addition to Jumper. Jersey had Taylor Woodring come in at 22:58.8, and Bella Perterbaugh was home at 23:37.4.

Sabrina Eccles was the top runner for the Explorers at 23:42.1, with Caroline Cardinal having a time of 25:26.1, and Colette Manns was right behind at 25:26.9. Granite was led by Charlee Schwaller, who was in at 23:40.9, with Elizabeth Genis in at 25:35.8, and Isieny Galeana came in at 28:43.2.

The Knights won the girls meet with 43 points, with the Bulldogs second at 49 points, in third place was the Griffins at 94 points, fourth place went to the Redbirds at 98 points, the Eagles were fifth at 124 points, The Panthers came in sixth with 127 pints, Marquette Catholic came in seventh at 186 points, and the Warriors were eighth with 215 points.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

