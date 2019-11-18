

EDWARDSVILLE – Riley Knoyle, a freshman cross country runner, has been named November Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville High School.

Knoyle, who runs for coaches George Patrylak, Dustin Davis, and Maggie Dust, "This is my second full season of cross country. I did run for a few weeks in 7th grade after the Lincoln Middle School softball team placed 2nd at State. The things I love most about a cross country are the bonds I am forming with my teammates. We all have such a great time together. And when you run for miles and miles with people, you really get to know them quickly!"

"I would love to thank my parents, Jerry and Ann, for always being there to support me and to listen when I come home laughing, full of stories from our group runs and coming to the vast majority of my races. My brother, Carter, who doesn’t have to but brags about me to his friends and checks up on me to see if I’m feeling ok. I would like to thank all of my teammates and coaches. We’ve had such fun over the past few months, I wouldn’t trade it for the world."

"The major accomplishments that have led me to this award are placing 20th at the 3A State Cross Country Meet, which earned me All-State Honors. It is the second time a girl from EHS has earned All-State honors since 1998 and the first time since the distance was moved to 3 miles. I also broke the school record with my time (17:14.55) at the State meet."

Some of her hobbies are playing softball for a traveling team, the Tomahawks, and she loves to swim and ride my bike. I would love to enter a triathlon next summer.

"Being a freshman, I was nervous coming into a big high school. But, I ran over the summer months at the optional practices and getting to know some of my teammates and making friends really helped me to come to school that first day with a bit more confidence I wouldn’t have had if it weren’t for cross country."

She would love to have the opportunity to run in college. She won't know where she would like to attend college, yet. and she is unsure what her major will be.

"My first quarter in high school I made the High Honor Roll list with having all A’s."

