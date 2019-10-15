EDWARDSVILLE - Rhiannon LaZella, a freshman cross country runner, is the October Female Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.



LaZella's coach is Ruth Thompson. She has been running cross country for nine weeks. She loves how everyone has such great sportsmanship, most people cheer on everyone even those from other schools.



"I’d like to thank my dad for running with me on the weekends, both my parents for supporting me, my coaches and MELHS for allowing me to take a class and participate in sports here. Also my best friend Channing for forcing me to go on bike rides every time I went to her house."



"I’ve been involved in sports since I was four, and it’s been a great way to see what I can do and how I can challenge myself."

In her free time, she likes to spend time reading, listening to Twenty One Pilots, playing with her cat, hanging out with my friends & family, and spending time at church.



She would like to continue cross country in college but has no idea where she would like to attend college to her major.



She plays soccer. Her preferred position is center back because that is the position she is best at but she will play midfield sometimes as well.



A little fun fact about Rhiannon she has been homeschooled since first grade and she is happy to be able to take a class at MELHS so she can do their sports while still homeschooling.



