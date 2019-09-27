EDWARDSVILLE - Elijah Schlessinger, a freshman cross country runner, is the September Male Athlete of the Month for Metro East Lutheran High School.

Schlessinger's coach is Ruth Thompson. Schlessinger has run cross country for about three years.

"I would like to thank dad who has pushed me very hard to become the kid I am today," Schlessinger said. "He knows much about hard work and works very hard every day in a tree business to support me and my father."

Schlessinger's said the accomplishments and qualities that have led to this award are: "I am the fastest on my cross country team and I am a good teammate."

In his free time, he likes to draw, track, and he likes to play basketball.

Schlessinger would love to still do cross country in college. He said he would love to attend college at Florida State University. He would like to be a chiropractor.

He runs track at Metro East Lutheran and wrestles.

