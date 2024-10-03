JERSEYVILLE - Brinley Kelly is having an outstanding year as a freshman runner for Jersey Community High School's girls cross country team.

She has posted the best time this season of 21:00.3 for three miles in the Highland Cross Country Invite.

Kelly is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers.

Kelly also was 12th with a time of 22:50.9 in the CM Twilight Invite. She had a time of 21:29.0 for 14th on Sept. 7, 2024, in the prestigious Granite City Robinson/Lang Invite.

Recently on Sept. 25, she was third in the Alton Cross Country Invite with a time of 21:14.6.

“I love running,” Kelly said after the Granite City race earlier in September. “I have been running for a long time. My goal for the season get to 21-minute three miles and improve from there. There is always room to improve and I think everyone else on my team will as well.”

