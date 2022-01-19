ALTON - Freshman point guard Kiyoko Proctor has made the transition from middle school to high school varsity basketball in a magnificent fashion.

The Redbirds playmaker is one of the more special athletes to come along at Alton High School in many years. Proctor was one of the key players for Alton Middle School's back-to-back Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A state championship teams in both seventh and eighth grades, and has made a big splash in her debut season for the Redbirds. The Redbirds are off to their best start since the 1991-92 season with a 15-3 record, also the best start since 1984-85, when Alton won its first 13 games.

For her success both on and off the court, Proctor has been named one of the school's Auto Butler Female Athletes of the Month.

Proctor, who plays for head coach Deserea Howard, feels her fast start with the Redbirds led her to this month's selection.

"I think I've had outstanding achievements as a freshman starting varsity," Proctor said, "with double-digit scoring in the games and adding a double-double in the process."

Proctor thanked her parents for their support and sacrifices in order to help her pursue her basketball dreams.

"I'd like to thank my mom and dad, who have supported me from day one," Proctor said, "and making financial sacrifices for me to work towards my dream."

Proctor has been playing basketball since a young age, and enjoys many of the aspects of the game.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"I've been playing basketball since I was six years old," Proctor said. "What I like most about basketball is the competition and the fast pace."

Being involved in the sport and the lessons learned from the game haven't been lost on Proctor.

"It's helped me focus and work hard to achieve the goals I've set for myself," Proctor said.

Proctor is an honor roll student as well, and does plan on playing basketball in college, but isn't sure as of now where she'd like to go or what her major will be in. She also mentioned a pair of interesting things about herself as well.

"I love to draw," Proctor said. "I'm actually very good at it."

And her shoe collection continues to get bigger as well.

"I'm actually a sneakerhead," Proctor also said.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: