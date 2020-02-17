GRANITE CITY - Freshman Kaylyn Wiley has had a big season for Granite City High School's girl's basketball team, earning a spot on the all-tournament team at the Duchesne Catholic Holiday Tournament in St. Charles, Mo., over the holidays, and being named Athlete of the Week during the season as well. All this, and is also averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 rebounds-per-game.

And it's why Wiley was named the Riverbender.com Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors for February 2020.

Wiley, who's coached by Whitney Sykes, feels that the awards she's earned so far this season have helped her work harder to achieve more accolades on the court this season.

"Those awards have pushed me to go harder," Wiley said, "especially that now I know that people are watching me."

White first started playing on an organized team in sixth grade and feels that being involved in the game has helped her tremendously, both on and off the court.

"I've been playing basketball since a young age, but I officially started playing on a team in sixth grade," Wiley said. "What I like most about basketball is that it helps you be a team player and build bonds with your teammates and coaches throughout high school."

White thanked her parents and all of her coaches for her success as a player this far.

"I would like to thank my mom for accepting and supporting any of my decisions when it comes to sports," Wiley said. "I'd also like to thank my dad for encouraging me to go harder in basketball. Also, I'd like to thank my two brothers for teaching me how to play basketball at a young age. Last but not least, I'd like to thank all my previous coaches and my current ones as well."

White also plays for the Warriors' girls volleyball team as an outside hitter. Volleyball is a favorite hobby of hers, and in the classroom, Wiley has won many academic awards for her grades and is currently in the Secondary Honors program at Granite. Unless her plans change, White is looking to continue to play basketball in college, although she hasn't decided where she'll go to school or what her major might be.

Wiley also remembered to thank those who are recognized her hard work and contributions to the Warriors' team this season.

"I would like to thank the people who recognized my hard work and efforts during my freshman year of basketball," Wiley said.

