ALTON - Attention ALDI shoppers: The ALDI located at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton will closed at its regularly-scheduled closing time of 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2017, and will not open again until early May.

During this time, ALDI will be remodeling and expanding the location, which is one of 1,300 such locations set to modernize across the country by 2020, according to an email from ALDI O'Fallon Division Vice President Rob Jeffries. Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the city has issued as much as $1.7 million in building permits at that location, and Alton Building and Zoning Director Greg Caffey said the project will include both interior and exterior work, including an addition to the north side (back side) of the building. Overall, the project will expand the size of the supermarket to 18,000 square feet.

"The new ALDI store look delivers on its customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections and more room for customers' favorite proucts," Jeffries said in an email. "All remodeled stores, including the Alton location, will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials - such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting."

In a former statement from Jeffries, attained shortly after the remodel was announced, he said ALDI had listened to feedback from its customers and said the new layout would be "easy to navigate, with upgrades such as expanded cooler sections and healthy tips within the produce section."

"We're always looking for ways that we can improve our customers' shopping experience," he said in an email in Jan. 2017. "As the Alton store was initially opened in 2005, the remodel allows for us to offer an expanded variety of fresh foods and the full suite of ALDI products to shoppers."

Jeffries also alluded to possible festivities when the ALDI location reopens - which is currently scheduled for early May. He said ALDI would announced more details on the grand reopening date and festivities as it gets closer.

While the store is closed for renovations, ALDI shoppers can continue to the Wood River location, located at 399 Wesley Drive.

