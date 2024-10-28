Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.

Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier’s (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled:

Article continues after sponsor message

Name of Product

Ounces

UPC

Package Code

Use-By-Date

US Distribution States

Fresh Express
Gourmet Café
Chicken Caesar		5.75 oz071279565620S281
S282
S285
S288		10/26/2024
10/27/2024
10/30/2024
11/2/2024		CA, LA, TX, WA

More like this:

Elevate Your Dinner with This Creamy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Recipe
Feb 16, 2025
Mississippi Mermaids Redefines Dining with a Floating Adventure
5 days ago
Winter Soups that Are as Healthy as They Are Delicious
Feb 10, 2025
New, Locally Owned Business Opens in Litchfield - Welcome Diamond’s Bistro & Gaming!
Feb 12, 2025
The Best Fall Soups to Make This Season
Dec 2, 2024

 